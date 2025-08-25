Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces Post on OMEGA’s 1957 Trilogy

Ron Gordon Watch Repair, a top-rated service for luxury brands, shares insights on the iconic 1957 OMEGA Trilogy and its 2017 reissue, offering expert repair.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, New York City’s top-rated watch repair service, including for OMEGA watches, is proud to announce a new post to their blog on the “1957 Trilogy” and its reissue by OMEGA in 2017. Many OMEGA owners own either the original or the 2017 reissue, and as people passionate about the OMEGA brand bring the watches into the New York City watch repair shop for service and repair.“I love the OMEGA brand,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “To revisit both the 1957 and 2017 years from the OMEGA brand is truly exciting, but the reality is that watches of so many years ago need service and repair. After reading the blog post, I encourage anyone who owns an OMEGA watch to call and book a service appointment. Watches from the past can malfunction, and it is tragic for them to sit in a drawer, unrepaired, rather than being proudly worn on one’s wrist.”OMEGA watchIndividuals who want to learn more can read the post at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2025/08/omega-1957/ or explore OMEGA watch repair services in New York, New York, at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/omega-watch/ . The post provides historical context on the “1957 Trilogy,” including its response to the Rolex Submariner and the fact that the OMEGA brand played a significant role in the space race. Readers should note that Ron Gordon Watch Repair is also heavily involved in Rolex watch repair at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/rolex-repair/ . The reality is that whether the watch owner is wearing an OMEGA or a Rolex, they should bring their watch into the shop for inspection and repair.A TRILOGY TO REMEMBERHere is a summary of this release. In the post, Ron Gordon explores Omega 1957 Trilogy https://www.omegawatches.com/en-us/watch-omega-speedmaster-57-chronograph-38-6-mm-31110393001002 ), describing it as a collection that is “history on your wrist.” 1957 was a pivotal year for Omega, marked by the release of the Seamaster 300, the Railmaster, and the Speedmaster—three models that became classics immediately upon their release. The Speedmaster further solidified its reputation later, when it became known as the “Moonwatch” during the space race. Ron notes that Omega’s 2017 Trilogy reissue faithfully recreated the originals using digital scans from the OMEGA’s museum, preserving old-school details such as 38.6 mm cases and tropical dials while upgrading the movement with modern Co-Axial technology. To capture the spirit of 1957, Ron explores and explains cultural touchpoints from Elvis Presley and West Side Story to Sputnik and the quintessential ’57 Chevy. Writing from his Midtown watch repair shop near Grand Central Station, Ron showcases his passion for Omega and the joy of servicing these watches. They are, in Ron’s view, timeless symbols of innovation, adventure, and style.Individuals who own an OMEGA are encouraged to visit the blog or, even better, reach out for watch service or repair. The shop, situated in Midtown Manhattan, is recognized as one of the premier watch repair establishments in New York, NY, specializing in luxury Swiss brands.ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIRRon Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.

