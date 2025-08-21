Affordable Housing in Madison County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of Community View Apartments in the Village of Morrisville in Madison County. The $19 million development creates 61 apartments for New Yorkers aged 55 and older, including 20 units with supportive services for frail elderly who have experienced homelessness and are in need of supportive services to live independently.

“All New Yorkers deserve a safe, stable place to call home, and I am committed to building more affordable and supportive housing options for seniors across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “Our continuing investments in developments like Community View Apartments will provide the affordable homes and vital supportive services older adults need and rely on to live in independent settings.”

Developed by Christopher Community, Inc., Community View Apartments’ three-story building includes 61 one-bedroom apartments affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

The apartments all have features to help residents age in place including elevators, hand rails, non-slip surfaces, adjustable cabinetry, wide hallways, roll-in showers, no-step entries, and an emergency call system. The building is close to a health center, retail, and a library.

Operating funding for the supportive apartments is being provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative through the New York State Department of Health.

Supportive services, provided by the adjacent Crouse Community Center, include service coordination, independent living skills trainers, medication management, wellness activities, and transportation.

State funding for Community View Apartments includes $11.9 million in equity raised from New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s (HCR) Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and $3.8 million from its Supportive Housing Opportunity Program, $2.8 million from the New York State Office for Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, and $244,000 from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) New Construction – Housing Program.

There are 20 units set aside for frail elderly, 10 fully accessible units for those with mobility impairments and 4 units set up for those with hearing and/or vision disabilities.

Additionally, the building is designed to meet the requirements of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s New Construction - Housing program. To meet those requirements, the building is all-electric and exceptionally energy efficient. The project is also certified to EPA ENERGY STAR® Multifamily New Construction program standards, which ensure building durability and resilience, as well as delivery of healthy and high-quality indoor air to the building’s occupants.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed 160 affordable homes in Madison County, including more than 3,700 in the Central New York region. Community View continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The opening of Community View Apartments provides older adults who have experienced homelessness with stable, modern homes and direct access to essential services they need to age with dignity and thrive in their community. The personal health, wellness, and transportation support services provided will enrich the lives of residents and the surrounding Morrisville area. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her strong support of the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and for prioritizing the creation of permanent supportive housing options across New York State.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “By utilizing over $15 million in HCR support, Community View Apartments creates 61 safe, affordable, and supportive homes for seniors in Madison County. This development will better ensure that residents, including those who have faced homelessness, can live with dignity and access the services they need to thrive in the community that they call home. Thank you to our partners at OTDA and NYSERDA for making this day possible and for working side-by-side with us to implement Governor Hochul's housing agenda.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “All New Yorkers deserve access to healthy, affordable, energy efficient living spaces. The Community View Apartments in Madison County will ensure that residents enjoy the far-reaching benefits of improved indoor air quality and comfort resulting from innovative clean energy and cost-saving technologies.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The lack of housing can negatively impact an individual’s overall health and wellbeing and is a crucial social determinant of health, something the Department is actively committed to addressing by mitigating disparities through initiatives and partnerships like this project. It highlights our ongoing and comprehensive work to improve health equity and protect every aspect of public health and Governor Hochul’s continuing leadership and investment in these types of projects ensure vulnerable individuals and families will have access to housing that will be safe, stable and supportive.”

Christopher Community, Inc. President & CEO Jeff Eysaman said, “Community View Apartments represents our mission in action — creating high-quality, affordable, and supportive housing that empowers seniors to live safely and independently. We’re grateful to New York State and our partners for helping make this vision a reality in Madison County.”

Town of Eaton Supervisor Joe Wicks said, “The Town of Eaton is grateful to have accessible housing for our residents and those in the area. Projects like this are what make communities great and desirable to live in. Congratulations to all involved.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 65,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro-Housing certification.

Accelerating Economic Development in Central NY

Today's announcement complements “CNY Rising,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy. View the Strategic Plan for more information.