Weekapaug Inn Shares Late Summer Line-up of Events

Weekapaug Inn Evening Weekapaug Inn Fenway Suite Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn Lobby Weekapaug Inn Dining

What’s Happening at the Weekapaug Inn This September & October

WEEKAPAUG , RI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, is rolling into the early-fall season with a lineup that’s equal parts culinary ingenuity, coastal charm, and pure, unfiltered New England spirit. Think paddles by moonlight, dinners at the harvest table - and now, two serious treats for seafood lovers and eco-warriors alike.Corn Moon Paddle on Quonochontaug Pond • Sunday, September 7, 2025 | 7:30–9 pmGlide the pond under the glow of the Corn Moon, led by the Inn’s resident naturalist. Guests set out from the Inn for a peaceful paddle under the soft glow of September’s full moon, surrounded by the serene stillness of the evening waters. The Corn Moon, named for its connection to the season’s corn harvest, is the final full moon of summer or the first of fall. Its golden light casts a warm and inviting glow, creating a perfect ambiance for this enchanting outdoor experience that includes a celebratory champagne toast on a secluded beach.$45/day guests and $25/overnight guestsSunday Harvest Table • Sundays, September 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2025 from 5:30 pm until duskTaking place on the Inn’s scenic Guest Lawn at Weekapaug Inn, these outdoor gatherings feature rustic communal farm tables, candlelight, and the comforting elegance of a three-course, family-style meal. Each menu is crafted by the Inn’s culinary team based on the freshest available produce, with details released every Friday to highlight the week’s seasonal offerings.$65/adult and $25/kids 4-12Eating with the Ecosystem • Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 5 pmGuests to take part in its immersive dining event that celebrates the deep connection between land, sea, and table during National Seafood Month. Eating with the Ecosystem at the Weekapaug Inn is a one-night-only dining experience set along the shores of Quonochontaug Pond - one of Rhode Island’s most ecologically rich salt ponds and a vital habitat for many of the species that make up our local seafood supply. The evening begins with a cocktail hour on the lawn, featuring passed seafood appetizers, a raw bar, and locally sourced beverages. Guests will then be seated for a thoughtfully prepared four-course dinner created by an exceptional team of regional chefs: Gerardo Viejo, Executive Chef, Weekapaug Inn; Terence Feury, Executive Chef, Ocean House; Stacy Deetz, Chef/Owner, Hangry Kitchen.$185/personFireside Oyster Hour • Fridays, October 10, 17, 24, & 31, 2025 from 4:30-5:30 pmGuests at Weekapaug Inn are invited to gather around the crackling fire for Fireside Oyster Hour. Featuring freshly shucked local oysters paired with curated accompaniments and wine, the event captures the Inn’s dedication to seasonality and regional flavors. With the warmth of the fire, the briny taste of the ocean, and the charm of Weekapaug’s natural setting, it’s an hour that celebrates both community and coastal tradition in the most delicious way.$85/personFor more information about the events at Weekapaug Inn, visit Weekapaug Inn Events and to make a reservation, visit weekapauginn.com. Follow Weekapaug Inn at iN @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.# # #About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

