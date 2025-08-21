Learn about fly fishing at two September programs at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fly fishing is a unique form of fishing that has its own set of equipment, lures, and strategies.

People can learn more about this distinctive style of fishing at two programs in September at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center. These programs are being put on by the Missouri Trout Fishermen’s Association. Participants are asked to attend both programs, but each program must be registered for separately. Both programs are designed for ages 16 and up and will include indoor and outdoor sessions. All equipment will be provided for both programs.

The first program, “Learn to Fish: Fly Fishing For Beginners – Part One,” will be 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 13. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210705

The second program, “Learn to Fish: Fly Fishing For Beginners – Part Two,” will be 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 20. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210707

During the indoor portion of the Sept. 13 program, participants will be introduced to the basics of fly-fishing. Topics that will be discussed will include equipment, basic casting techniques, and some of the most common types of flies that are used. After the indoor portion, the class will move to Living Memorial Park (adjacent to the nature center) where participants can test their fly-casting skills.

At the Sept. 20 program, participants will be given a deeper dive into the skills and strategies of fly fishing. The indoor portion of this program will also be followed with hands-on casting opportunities at Living Memorial Park.

Though these programs are free, registration is required to participate. Use the links above.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.