MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe brings water and new shearing shed to Cofimvaba community

The Eastern Cape Agriculture MEC, Nonceba Kontsiwe, officially handed over a spring water project and a new, fully equipped shearing shed to the community of Chamama Forest in Cofimvaba this week, bringing much-needed relief and a boost to local farmers.

According to Mzuxolile Griffiths, chairperson of the local spring water project, the programme was implemented at the right time.

“The provision of water in our area after years without water has brought about the much-needed relief to our mothers who had to travel long and treacherous terrain to fetch water. Now, even the disabled people are able to fetch water because the taps are close to their homes. We are very excited that the department has assisted us with this resource. Not only are we able to use the water to drink and cook but we are able to irrigate our gardens frequently,” said Griffiths.

The Department of Agriculture invested R521,000 in the project, which created 29 jobs for local youth who were also trained on how to maintain the water infrastructure.

The project forms part of a broader initiative by the Department that implemented 10 spring water projects across five districts during the 2024/25 financial year. These projects installed 234 taps in 10 villages, benefiting 1,891 households and creating 496 jobs. The Department remains committed to improving the livelihoods of rural communities through safe, clean drinking water and food production, with six additional projects currently being implemented in five districts.

Wayitile Tshawuzana, chairperson of the R1.6 million Chamama Shearing Shed, described the handover as a rebirth for the community.

“This day is like we are born again children. Our hopes of producing good quality wool are revived, thanks to the department. We were struggling to shear our sheep but now we are overjoyed because of the department’s investment,” said Tshawuzana.

He noted that the 53-member association has a sizable female representation and welcomed the fact that the handover took place during Women’s Month.

“This shed is being opened during Women’s Month and it is exciting that we have many women who are part of the beneficiaries of this shed,” he said, also encouraging local youth to get involved.

The shearing shed began by shearing 350 sheep, but the number has since grown dramatically to 6,794. In the 2024 shearing season, the association produced 78 bales, which were sold through BKB, generating an income of R179,400.

MEC Kontsiwe emphasised the Department’s commitment to ensuring communities receive clean drinking water.

“Water is life and I am happy that some members of the community are using it to irrigate their gardens,” she said.

The MEC also highlighted that the new shearing shed would increase the profits of woolgrowers and improve the quality of the wool produced. She urged the community to protect the government’s investment so that future generations can also benefit.

