Daily Business Wire Forcast: Global E-Commerce Sales Forecast to Exceed $8 Trillion by 2026

Global online retail to add over $1.2 trillion in sales by 2026 as technology, omnichannel models, and emerging markets accelerate digital commerce.

E-commerce is no longer an alternative—it’s the engine of retail growth” — Meredith Landino

NEW YORK, NM, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global e-commerce is on track for another record-breaking expansion, with worldwide retail sales projected to rise from $6.9 trillion in 2024 to more than $8.1 trillion by 2026, according to a new forecast. The report highlights consumer electronics, home improvement, and home furnishings as the sectors leading this next wave of digital retail growth.“E-commerce is no longer an alternative—it’s the engine of retail growth,” said Meredith Landino, lead researcher for the study. “Even as markets mature, we are seeing steady high single-digit annual increases, adding hundreds of billions of dollars in online spending every year. This growth is being driven not only by convenience, but by transformative technologies and shifting consumer values.”Key Forecast HighlightsGlobal Growth: Sales will climb by over $1.2 trillion between 2024 and 2026, reaching 21–22% of total retail worldwide.Top Categories:Consumer Electronics approaching $1 trillion annually.Home Improvement & DIY projected at $200+ billion by 2025.Home Furnishings & Furniture surpassing $220 billion in 2025.Regional Leaders:China remains the largest market, exceeding $3.2 trillion in 2024.U.S. ranks second at $1.25 trillion, expected to reach nearly $1.5 trillion by 2026.Latin America, India, and Southeast Asia show the fastest growth rates, with double-digit annual expansion.Forces Powering the ShiftMobile commerce exceeding $2 trillion in 2024, expected to dominate transactions by 2026.AI-driven personalization boosting conversions and increasing basket sizes.Omnichannel retail models blurring the line between digital and physical shopping.Sustainability demand with nearly 80% of consumers considering eco-friendly options when making purchases.Challenges AheadThe report also warns of rising challenges, including saturation in mature markets, stricter regulations, supply chain vulnerabilities, and the increasing cost of customer acquisition. Despite these risks, the outlook remains bullish: companies that prioritize innovation, sustainability, and trust are expected to capture the lion’s share of growth.About the Daily Business Wire Forcast The Global E-Commerce Forecast 2024–2026 draws on data from leading industry sources including Statista, eMarketer, Shopify Research, McKinsey, and government trade data. It provides a comprehensive view of global trends, growth drivers, and consumer shifts shaping the future of online retail.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.