Maryland DNR at the State Fair: Birding, Camping, Fishing, and Other Family-Friendly Activities

August 21, 2025

A look at displays inside the Mosner Miller Building in 2024 during the Maryland State Fair.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and partners will bring displays, exhibits, and fun activities about birds, invasive fish, forestry, camping, hunting, and more to the Maryland State Fair in Timonium.

Fairgoers are invited to visit the exhibits located inside the Mosner Miller Building at the fairgrounds to engage with field experts and learn more about fishing, hunting, wildlife, and recreational opportunities in Maryland’s state forests, parks, and other public lands. Kid-friendly activities include a mini-campsite and coloring corner, as well as kid-friendly presentations.

“Our staff and volunteers are ready to welcome you into the ‘natural world’ at the State Fair this year,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “From camping tips to on-site boating safety lessons, we’ll have plenty of information to make your next trip into the Maryland outdoors a success. So please stop by our booths inside the Mosner Miller Building, cool off in the air conditioning, and say hello.”

Visitors can try out a boating simulator, enjoy interactive games, and explore a kids’ camping cabin. New this year, the Wildlife and Heritage Service is offering activities and lessons around birds, including a build-a-giant-nest activity.

Additionally, DNR recruiting staff will be on hand for anyone interested in natural resources career opportunities.

The Maryland State Fair takes place for three long weekends this year: Thursday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 24; Thursday, Aug. 28 through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 1; and Thursday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 7.

DNR exhibits are open from 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all other days.

More information about the Maryland State Fair is available at marylandstatefair.com, and about the Department of Natural Resources at dnr.maryland.gov.