400 China Basin Grand Opening Celebration Friday, September 26, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Joe Tasby at his new home in the Mission Bay Chaplin Reverend Wanika Stephens at her new home in the Mission Bay

First-time homebuyers, displaced individuals, and their descendants find a beautiful new home by the San Francisco Bay

We are grateful for the opportunity to provide much-needed housing for middle-income working individuals and families in San Francisco. China Basin represents an iconic building on the waterfront” — Michael Simmons

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — The opening of 400 China Basin Condominiums in Mission Bay is cause for celebration on many fronts. For middle-income individuals and families, it lowers barriers to owning a thoughtfully designed, affordable home in one of San Francisco's most interesting and scenic neighborhoods. For some new owners, it marks the end of a multigenerational journey to right historic wrongs and fulfill a family legacy."The journey in pursuit of happiness at 400 China Basin was a beautiful struggle; heartbreaking, yet life-changing and exhilarating," said new owner Joe Tasby, Disabled and Seniors Case Manager at Bayview Senior Services, whose grandparents, Arthur and Laura Davis, were homeowners and entrepreneurs in the Fillmore area before they were displaced by the City's urban renewal policies."It began with a promise to myself, to my family, to the life I believed we could have," said Archpriest Reverend Wanika Stephens, Pastor and Rector at the Saint John Coltrane African Orthodox Church in San Francisco, and Staff Chaplain at Sutter Health. Stephens is a new 400 China Basin owner whose parents, Most Reverend Mother Marina King, and Archbishop Franzo W. King D.D., of the Saint John Coltrane African Orthodox Church of the West, lost their historic home to the same urban renewal policies.The 400 China Basin development team conducted extensive research and outreach to offer descendants of historically displaced families an opportunity to purchase affordable housing in the City. Veteran affordable housing developers Charmaine Curtis Michael Simmons , and Young Community Developers collaborated on the project, along with Baines Nibbi construction and Mithun and Y.A. Studio architects, with significant financing from the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure ( OCII )."400 China Basin is a monumental step toward creating an inclusive and thriving mixed-income neighborhood in Mission Bay. Mayor Lurie often says the City is on the rise, and we see that sentiment embodied in this project. At OCII, we're committed to ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality housing and the opportunity to build a brighter future," said OCII Executive Director Thor Kaslofsky."We are grateful for the opportunity to provide much-needed housing for middle-income working individuals and families in San Francisco. China Basin represents an iconic building on the waterfront whereby its very nature strengthens the fabric of a great city," said Michael Simmons of Michael Simmons Property Development, Inc. (MSPDI)."I feel more driven than ever to develop housing for average working people," said Charmaine Curtis, Principal of Curtis Development. "Stable, affordable housing is the necessary foundation for creating a healthy life where it is possible to thrive and not just survive. 400 China Basin was a rare opportunity to produce ownership housing affordable to 'the missing middle,' which is something that I have been passionate about for some time now."While focusing on the "lost middle class" in San Francisco, the 400 China Basin development team did not sacrifice function, style, or ecological footprint in its interpretation of affordable housing. The midrise structure, with 148 family units for first-time homeowners, is thoughtfully designed to meet or exceed the expectations of today's buyers. The development achieved a GreenPoint Rated Platinum certification by incorporating sustainable features, such as a photovoltaic system for common area electricity and electric vehicle parking.An innovative multicultural, multipronged approach to presenting affordable housing opportunities has also created an organic community of new neighbors from the Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Latinx, and African American diasporas. 400 China Basin offers this vibrant community of owners ample shared spaces, including a club room, children's playroom, bike room, teen lounge, parking garage with EV chargers, and rooftop terrace."I chose 400 China Basin for its stunning views, its striking architectural design, and its prime waterfront location," said Stephens, a jazz enthusiast who owns and plays three upright basses. "The neighborhood carries that unmistakable San Francisco spirit, a feeling I know in my bones. As a native of this city, that connection wasn't just appealing; it was essential." Tasby, who is an avid cook, agreed, "I love the location," noting that the waterfront community's multicultural and multigenerational living design was an important aspect to him, along with safety, security, and proximity to arenas and outdoor activities.For both Tasby and Stephens, becoming the keepers of their families' Certificate of Preference (COP) was key to home ownership. The COP offers priority in City-sponsored affordable housing lotteries to the direct descendants of households that were displaced by San Francisco Redevelopment Agency actions in the 1960s and 1970s. The new homeowners at 400 China Basin include COP holders from San Francisco's Japanese and African American communities whose families were displaced by urban renewal.According to Stephens, "My father's steadfast determination set everything in motion. He was the one who first discovered the COP, who dug deep to understand every step of the process, and made sure we all knew about it. He encouraged us, pushed us, and believed in the possibilities it could open. Out of all my siblings, I was the first to take the leap. And when I did, it paid off, bigtime."Said Tasby, "I have lost the people whom I wanted to be the original recipients of the COP, but I know they would be proud I carried on the fight, and beyond happy that my children and other family members will benefit from the struggle my grandparents and mother endured. I was persistent and never stopped dreaming."Sponsored by OCII and administered in partnership with the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development, 400 China Basin is part of the City's Limited Equity Program, offering affordable home ownership to middle-income individuals and families. The $130 million project is funded through public and private financing sources, including $83 million from the City through OCII, and $4 million from the State Infill and Infrastructure Program."Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, 'a house is made with walls and beams; a home is built with love and dreams.' This is what I think of when I see the magnificent job Michael and Charmaine have done, to not only get 400 China Basin built, but to help homebuyers achieve their homeownership dreams. OCII is proud to have supported this development," said Chair of the OCII Commission Dr. Rev Carolyn Scott.Tasby said, "I met and worked with some amazing people on the journey in pursuit of happiness at 400 China Basin." He expressed gratitude for support he received from historic community activist Oscar James, Dr. Veronica Hunnicutt, and from Pam Sims at OCII, Greg Pennington at SFHDC, Lisa Fitts at MSPDI, and Cathy Davis, Kimberly Carter, Janet Brown, and Ed Donaldson at Bayview Senior Services, adding, "This process showed me how vital city and nonprofit partnerships are."Stephens summed it up, "My journey was lit by the skill and generosity of remarkable people who walked with me from the first spark of hope to the moment I turned the key in my own front door. And when that door opened, it wasn't just a home I stepped into—it was a promise fulfilled."Remaining units unclaimed by lottery participants will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis starting October 1, 2025. For more information, see https://www.400chinabasin.com/ The Grand Opening Celebration for 400 China Basin Condominiums will be on Friday, September 26, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.