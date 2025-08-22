Vegan Travel Companies Escape To and Veg Jaunts & Journeys Merge to Form Ahimsa Travel Club

Founded by Prachi Jain and Kim Giovacco, this merger marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter in compassionate, sustainable travel.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escape To and Veg Jaunts and Journeys, two beloved vegan travel companies, are coming together to form one united travel company — Ahimsa Travel Club . Founded by Prachi Jain and Kim Giovacco, both of whom have passionately pioneered the vegan travel tour movement in recent years, this merger marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter in compassionate, sustainable travel.At the heart of this merger is a shared mission: to create kinder, more conscious travel experiences that align with our ethical values. By combining our strengths, expertise, and vision, Ahimsa Travel Club will expand its tour offerings across more destinations worldwide. We’re excited to provide our guests with an even greater variety of immersive, plant-based experiences. From culture-rich city immersions to nature-filled adventures the vegan group tours are all designed to uplift local communities, advance animal rights and advocacy, protect the planet, and promote a compassionate way of life.We believe that travel has the power to change hearts, inspire action, and grow movements. That’s why we’re committed not just to growing as a company, but to growing the vegan travel movement itself. Together, Prachi and Kim are dedicated to continuing their work as leaders in the space, curating thoughtfully planned, all-vegan group tours that embody the principles of ahimsa: nonviolence, compassion, and sustainability.With Ahimsa Travel Club, you can expect the same attention to detail, high-quality itineraries, and vibrant community that you've come to love from both of us now with even more destinations, diverse experiences, and deeper impact. We can’t wait to show you what’s ahead and to welcome both new and returning travelers into our global vegan travel family.

