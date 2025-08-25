Gomboc AI Expands IaC Automation with Terraform Run Task Integration and New MCP Server

Gomboc AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Gomboc AI, the industry's first deterministic AI solution for cloud security remediations, today announced two major releases that expand how engineers can leverage deterministic AI for Infrastructure as Code (IaC):

● Official Terraform Run Task Integration – Certified and available directly as a HashiCorp Terraform Run Task, enabling seamless compatibility and accelerating engineering workflows.

● Gomboc MCP Server (Beta) – A local server that allows direct interaction with Gomboc’s deterministic AI, opening new ways to embed IaC remediations into custom workflows and automation layers.

Terraform Run Task Integration:

While Gomboc has long delivered deterministic fixes for Terraform, this certification makes the integration natively available as a Terraform Run Task, ensuring engineers can move faster, cut costs, and ship with security built in by default.

● Certified Workflow Integration: Available natively as a Terraform Run Task.

● Faster Delivery: Misconfigurations are fixed before they stall a pull request, keeping CI/CD pipelines flowing.

● Time & Cost Savings: Automated remediation reduces manual rework and operational drag.

● Security as Default: HMAC-secured authentication, advisory or mandatory enforcement, and severity-ranked callbacks make security automatic without slowing teams down.

Gomboc MCP Server (Beta)

The newly launched MCP Server (Beta) extends Gomboc beyond integrations, giving engineers and teams the ability to:

● Request Individual Fixes: Query deterministic fixes directly from a local server.

● Access Security Benchmarks: Retrieve the complete list of supported frameworks (CIS, NIST, and more) from the local environment.

● Connect AI Agents & Tools: Plug in your own copilots or agents (e.g., Claude) to programmatically fetch precise remediation or benchmark data.

This opens a powerful new way to embed Gomboc into custom workflows, copilots, or automation layers putting deterministic IaC remediation directly into the hands of developers and platform teams.

Docker images and setup instructions are available now in the Gomboc documentation.

“IaC shouldn’t feel like a tradeoff between speed and safety—and it certainly shouldn’t feel like you’re coding alone. With these releases, we’re making it clear that Gomboc is not just another AI add-on, it’s truly your DevOps copilot—built for your needs. Whether through seamless Terraform integration or the flexibility of the MCP Server, our mission is to give engineers precise, policy-aligned fixes that let them move faster and scale with confidence,” said Ian Amit, CEO and Co-founder of Gomboc AI

Availability:

Both the official Terraform Run Task integration and the Gomboc MCP Server (Beta) are available immediately. Terraform integration can be set up via Settings → Integrations → HashiCorp in the Gomboc portal, while MCP Server is available via Docker.

About Gomboc AI:

Gomboc AI delivers deterministic AI-powered remediation for Infrastructure as Code (IaC). By generating precise, ready-to-merge fixes aligned with organizational policy, Gomboc helps engineering teams accelerate delivery, reduce costs, and scale with confidence - while making security a seamless default. Learn more at www.gomboc.ai.



