Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Shellfish
Contaminants
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination.

Company Name:
Southwind Foods, LLC.
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Sand Bar/Arctic Shores/Best Yet/Great American/First Street

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

Southwind Foods, LLC of Carson, California is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Frozen Shrimp, due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination. Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

The bagged, frozen shrimp product was distributed between July 17 – August 8, 2025 to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington state.

Item Number 

Item Description 

UPC 

Lot Number 

08890

FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 31/40 SAND BAR 2LB BAG

011110641182

087305

06350

FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 31/40 BEST YET 1LB BAG

042187002736

095944

06350

FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 31/40 BEST YET 1 LB BAG

042187002736

111154

06062

FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 41/50 BESY YET 1LB BAG

042187002743

095946

08224

FROZEN LARGE COOKED SHRIMP 31/40 ARTIC SHORES 1LB BAG

041130812392

109562

08127

FROZEN SMALL COOKED SHRIMP 61/70 ARTIC SHORES 1LB BAG

041130810497

109540

08128

FROZEN SMALL COOKED SHRIMP 91/120 WHITE ARCTIC SHORES 12OZ BAG

041130810411

109541

08129

FROZEN COOKED SALAD SHRIMP 150-200 ARCTIC SHORES 6OZ BAG

041130811685

109542

06021

FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 16/20 GREAT AMERICAN 2LB BAG

829944010612

125143

06171

FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 16/20 FIRST STREET 2LB BAG

041512179471

130632

06102

FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 71/90 GREAT AMERICAN 2LB BAG

829944010698

128267

08523

FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP MEAT GREAT AMERICAN 1LB BAG

829944092540

134010

06812

FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 41/60 GREAT AMERICAN 2LB BAG

829944012173

128275

The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) of Indonesia. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the recall frozen shrimp should not consume the product and should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-323-262-8222 Monday-Friday during normal business hours (8am-4pm Pacific Time).

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
1-323-262-8222
Media:
Sam Galletti,
1-323-262-8222