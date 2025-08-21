North West Provincial Legislature holds MFMA public hearings with Moretele Local and Bojanala Platinum District Municipalities, 22 Aug
The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts, chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe, will hold a virtual Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) public hearing with the Moretele Local Municipality and Bojanala Platinum District Municipality to account on the 2023/24 financial year audit outcomes. This includes progress on the implementation of the post-audit action plan addressing unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure.
The MFMA public hearings are scheduled as follows:
Date: Friday, 22 August 2025
Time: 12h00 – 14h30: Moretele Local Municipality, 14h30 – 16h30: Bojanala Platinum District Municipality
Venue: Virtual meeting
Members of the media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact:
Ms Namhla Luhabe
Cell: 079 527 0628
Enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager – Communications and Marketing
Tel: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Fax: 086 695 3784
E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za
Website: www.nwpl.gov.za
