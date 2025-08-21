North West Provincial Legislature holds MFMA public hearings with Moretele Local and Bojanala Platinum District Municipalities, 22 Aug

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts, chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe, will hold a virtual Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) public hearing with the Moretele Local Municipality and Bojanala Platinum District Municipality to account on the 2023/24 financial year audit outcomes. This includes progress on the implementation of the post-audit action plan addressing unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure.

The MFMA public hearings are scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 22 August 2025

Time: 12h00 – 14h30: Moretele Local Municipality, 14h30 – 16h30: Bojanala Platinum District Municipality

Venue: Virtual meeting

Members of the media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact:

Ms Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628

Enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager – Communications and Marketing

Tel: (018) 392 7000

Cell: 079 527 0628

Fax: 086 695 3784

E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za

Website: www.nwpl.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Let me know if you need this converted into a PDF or optimised for digital platforms.