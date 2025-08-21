AV Hankins MD FACP’s Acting on Hope Honors Black and Minority WWII Veterans with Rare Artifacts and Stories

New book from physician and educator AV Hankins celebrates Tuskegee Airmen, Princess Kahn, and forgotten heroes of WWII

CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Dr Hankin’s inspiring new book, Acting on Hope: Black and Minority WWII Veterans – Objects from ACES Veterans Museum, AV Hankins MD FACP shines a long-overdue spotlight on the often-overlooked contributions of multicultural men and women who fought not only on the battlefield but also for dignity, equality, and a fairer world.The book captures the courage of the Tuskegee Airmen, Princess Kahn, and countless others whose sacrifices reflect the resilience and vision of those who believed in humanity and the rights of all. Through stories, artifacts, and historical accounts, Hankins underscores that WWII was not just a fight for world peace—it was also a fight for personal values, justice, and the dream of equality.Dr. Hankins, a physician with advanced degrees in Education and Public Administration, draws inspiration from the preservation of Parker Hall, a historic Black USO site during WWII. For Dr. Hankins, the hall stands as a living testament to “active hope”—a hope that is preserved through memory, history, and education. Dr. Hankins’s professional background in medicine further fuels her belief that education, like health, is essential to preserving the well-being of future generations.“What made me write this book was the fear that Parker Hall would be turned into another set of condos and their stories would be forgotten,” Hankins explains. “Love, like hope, are active verbs. Humanity is still humane.”Beyond its historical significance, Acting on Hope is also a cultural reminder that the fight for fairness and justice is ongoing. By connecting past sacrifices with present-day struggles for equality, the book challenges readers to see history not as something distant, but as a call to continue building the better, fairer world that these veterans envisioned and fought to achieve.About the AuthorAV Hankins MD FACP is a physician and educator with advanced training in Education and Public Administration. Dr. Hankins is deeply committed to preserving cultural history and motivating personal development through the ACES Veterans Museum. Dr. Hankins’s work emphasizes that active hope is both a legacy and a responsibility.AvailabilityActing on Hope: Black and Minority WWII Veterans – Objects from ACES Veterans Museum is available now.For more information, visit: https://actingonhope7.wixsite.com/acting-on-hope

Global Book Network - A. V. Hankins, MD, author of Acting on Hope World War II Black and Minority Veterans: Objects at ACES Veterans Museum

