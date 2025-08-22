Karim Hanna of Huntington Beach Expands Valor Tax Relief’s Expertise in High-Dollar IRS Cases

“Valor Tax Relief logo — representing founder Karim Hanna of Huntington Beach and the firm’s commitment to honesty, integrity, and resolution in tax relief services.”

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karim Hanna of Huntington Beach, founder of Valor Tax Relief , announced a renewed focus on serving taxpayers with high-dollar, complex IRS cases — particularly those who are self-employed, asset-heavy, or already facing Revenue Officer (RO) enforcement.Unlike traditional CPAs or “factory-style” tax resolution firms that rely on scripts and payment plans, Hanna and his team approach each case with creativity, depth, and an understanding of how to leverage IRS national standards in favor of the client.“At Valor, we don’t guess or use scripts. We use creative, IRS-approved strategies that protect clients from costly mistakes and deliver real results,” said Karim Hanna.Valor’s approach includes evaluating every tax credit, exploring advanced options such as Partial Payment Installment Agreements, and always telling clients the truth about what is and isn’t possible — rather than making hollow promises of “pennies on the dollar.”Beyond complex tax relief, Hanna continues to build community presence in Huntington Beach through Valor’s Air Cooled Club, a Volkswagen-based car club that organizes cruises, charity events, and local fundraisers.“Valor’s Air Cooled Club is about more than cars — it’s about bringing Huntington Beach together, giving back, and building real connections,” said Karim Hanna.This dual commitment — offering advanced solutions for difficult IRS cases while investing in local culture — reflects Hanna’s belief that success should be measured by both professional results and community impact.About Valor Tax ReliefValor Tax Relief, founded by Karim Hanna in Huntington Beach, CA, provides urgent, transparent, and effective solutions for individuals and businesses facing IRS challenges. Built on honesty, integrity, and resolution, Valor is known for tackling the toughest cases with creative strategies and client-first service. Hanna also founded Valor’s Air Cooled Club to celebrate classic car culture and foster stronger community ties.

