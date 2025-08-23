Partners Unite to Drive Circular Transformation in the Bowen Basin

Bowen Basin Circular Consortium Platform showcases data, projects, and opportunities for industry engagement. Coreo – Australia's most awarded Circular Economy Agency Shared Bowen Basin Circularity Data

Transforming wasted opportunity into lasting value, ensuring the full potential of our resources benefits Queenslanders today and for generations to come.”

Together, we are not just mining the seam. We are mining the system.” — Tony Knight, Chief Government Geologist for Queensland

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Working closely with the Resources Centre of Excellence as well as industry, community and government partners, circular economy specialist Coreo has launched the next phase of a program designed to transform the Bowen Basin into a model for regional circular economy innovation.At the heart of the initiative is the Bowen Basin Circular Consortium (BBCC), a collaboration bringing together government, industry, and regional partners to unlock the full value of Queensland’s resource sector. This work is now publicly available through a new digital platform, which showcases data, projects, and opportunities for industry engagement.“Together, we are not just mining the seam. We are mining the system,” said Tony Knight, Chief Government Geologist for Queensland. “By working with Coreo and industry leaders, we are transforming wasted opportunity into lasting value, ensuring the full potential of our resources benefits Queenslanders today and for generations to come.”Over the past 12 months, the partners worked to develop a site that shares their approach to building a circular blueprint for a mining basin. It publicly releases data on both mineral and non-mineral resources — from tailings to tyres — and is the first of its kind in Australia. The platform aims to increase visibility of the value embedded in resource-producing regions and to catalyse investment, innovation, and regional circular economy action.The Bowen Basin, home to 58 active mines, supports more than 45,000 jobs and contributes over $40 billion to Queensland’s economy each year. It now stands at the centre of a circular shift, showcasing how mining regions everywhere can deliver strong environmental and economic returns through smart, system-based design.Key initiatives now live on the platform include:Full Value Realisation of Metallurgical Coal Tailings – Annual tailings volumes of 11.8 to 23.5 million tonnes have been identified, with potential to unlock up to $4.7 billion in new economic value by recovering coal, rare earths, and other materials.Multi-Mine Circular Resource Recovery Facility – A prospectus for a shared facility for recovering and repurposing mining by-products including tyres, timber, diesel filters, and steel scrap. The facility is designed to reduce landfill pressure and create new circular industries and regional jobs.Tungsten Carbide Circularity Insights Paper – This paper outlines the current state of circularity for tungsten carbide-containing products in the Bowen Basin and identifies opportunities to improve onshore recovery and reuse. It supports Australia’s role in building ethical, secure supply chains for critical and strategic materials.“This partnership shows what is possible when government, industry, and community work together,” said Ashleigh Morris, CEO of Coreo. “The Bowen Basin Circular Consortium is more than a program, it’s proof of what’s possible when we align across sectors, share data, and see the system as a whole."The BBCC will continue rolling out across the Bowen Basin in 2025, with new pilot projects, regional capacity building, and the launch of the dedicated digital platform to share findings, reports, and opportunities for industry participation.Interested parties should contact Coreo through the website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.