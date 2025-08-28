Historic $100 Million Award Brings Justice to a Former U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Hopeful Sexually Abused by Coach

Fighting for the Injured Timothy C. Felice, Esq.

This is a victory for Anika and all survivors. This award screams to predators: Florida will not tolerate the abuse of our children” — Timothy C. Felice, Esq.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking arbitration award dated April 16, 2025, Anika Leszkowicz, once a shining U.S. Olympic figure skating hopeful, has been awarded $100 million against her former coach, Andrei Berekhovski, in the case of Anika Leszkowicz v. ANDREI BEREKHOVSKI, Orange County Circuit Court Case No. 2019-CA-4482. The award, comprising $25 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages, marks one of the largest awards of its kind in Florida’s history.This decision underscores the devastating sexual, physical, and emotional abuse Anika endured at age 13, shattering her dreams and leaving a lasting scar on her life.Anika’s journey began with promise. A competitive figure skater since age four, her extraordinary talent on the ice outshone many older skaters, fueling her family’s hope that she would represent Team USA in the Winter Olympics. In 2004, at just 12 years old, her family entrusted her to Berekhovski, a U.S. Figure Skating-certified coach, and his wife, Tonia, who lived in Orange County, Florida. Anika moved into their home, expecting support, training, and supervision to propel her Olympic aspirations. Instead, she encountered a nightmare. When Tonia traveled to Russia, Berekhovski exploited his position of power, subjecting Anika to relentless sexual and mental abuse between June 14 and July 12, 2005.Berekhovski’s threats—“even if you tell anyone, no one will believe you”—silenced Anika for years, deepening her trauma with nightmares, flashbacks, and a profound loss of self-worth.Her courage emerged in 2018 when, at 26, she filed a criminal complaint with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A recorded call with Berekhovski’s father confirmed the abuse, and a controlled call with detectives triggered his panicked flight to Iceland and, ultimately, Russia. An international warrant followed, leading to his arrest in Poland, extradition to Florida, and eventual guilty plea, resulting in a prison sentence. Berekhovski’s lifetime ban by the U.S. Center for SafeSport , U.S. Figure Skating, and the U.S. Olympic Committee reflects the severity of his crimes.Led by Timothy C. Felice of Felice Trial Attorneys , Anika’s legal team meticulously built this case through litigation and arbitration. Felice, a seasoned trial counsel, navigated every challenge, from securing evidence to advocating for justice against a defendant who fled the country. The arbitration award recognizes Anika’s past and ongoing suffering—physical pain, psychiatric trauma, and diminished life enjoyment—while sending a powerful message about accountability.“This is a victory for Anika and all survivors,” Felice said. “At Felice Trial Attorneys, we are dedicated to fighting for those betrayed by trust, ensuring their stories shape a safer future. This award screams to predators: Florida will not tolerate the abuse of our children.”The case’s national resonance grew with a WPTV News report that won a Daytime Emmy Award, highlighting Anika’s resilience. Now in her early 30s, she continues to heal, supported by a community inspired by her bravery. Felice Trial Attorneys, based in West Palm Beach, remains committed to representing victims with compassion and tenacity, offering hope to those seeking justice.For more information, contact Felice Trial Attorneys at (561) 444-8822 or visit www.injurytrialattorneys.com . Our Main Office Address is 3 Harvard Circle, West Palm Beach, Florida 33412

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.