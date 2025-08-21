Soul Echo Therapy Achieves Certification in Integral Eye Movement Therapy (IEMT)

Innovative Phoenix-based practice expands trauma-informed services with leading-edge eye movement therapy technique

At Soul Echo Therapy, our mission has always been to meet clients where they are and provide tools that bring genuine, lasting relief” — Dr. Jennifer Couldry

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul Echo Therapy, a Phoenix-based wellness practice known for integrating sound therapy, hypnotherapy, and trauma-informed care , is proud to announce that Founder and CEO Dr. Jennifer Couldry has achieved full certification in Integral Eye Movement Therapy (IEMT) . This powerful therapeutic approach is designed to help clients rapidly resolve unresolved emotions, trauma patterns, and identity-level issues by working directly with the brain’s natural processing systems.IEMT is gaining global recognition for its ability to create lasting change in fewer sessions compared to traditional talk therapy. By guiding clients through specific eye movement patterns while exploring memory and identity imprints, IEMT helps “un-stick” emotional experiences and allows the mind to reprocess them in a healthier, more adaptive way.“At Soul Echo Therapy, our mission has always been to meet clients where they are and provide tools that bring genuine, lasting relief,” said Dr. Couldry. “Becoming certified in IEMT allows us to offer another highly effective, research-supported modality that integrates beautifully with our existing services like Soul Echo Frequency Mapping™ and hypnotherapy.”With this certification, Soul Echo Therapy is now one of the few practices in Arizona offering IEMT, making it a unique resource for individuals seeking help with:PTSD and Complex PTSD (CPTSD)Anxiety and panicGrief and lossIdentity conflict and self-esteem issuesPhobias and limiting beliefsStress-related physical symptomsAbout Soul Echo TherapyFounded by Dr. Jennifer Couldry, Soul Echo Therapy bridges the art and science of healing by integrating sound therapy, hypnotherapy, and trauma-informed care into a personalized, nonjudgmental client experience. Each session is tailored to support the client’s innate capacity for wellness, drawing on advanced techniques like Soul Echo Frequency Mapping™, the Swan Protocol, and now Integral Eye Movement Therapy (IEMT). Soul Echo Therapy proudly partners with Doc Hypnosis to provide expanded clinical hypnosis expertise.

