Haven Treatment Center’s Residential Treatment Facility Now Scheduling

Haven Treatment Center is now scheduling assessments for residential treatment services in Vancouver, Washington.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haven Treatment Center is now scheduling assessments for their residential treatment facility to support its mission to support children ages 5 - 17 with their mental health , especially children displaced by the foster care system or are victims of human trafficking.Haven’s Residential Treatment Facility program provides a robust level of programming designed to enrich client’s minds and encourage healing through individualized clinical care, activities, and academics. Clients at Haven are able to live in a “comfortable, upscale setting and are supervised by trained and licensed staff,” according to Haven Treatment Center’s website, with beds specifically reserved for children displaced in foster care or are victims of human trafficking.Additionally, their Residential Treatment Facility is open and available for children across the United States with a referral through Child Protective Services, making healthcare more accessible to support children and adolescents in need. Children will no longer have to sleep in offices, hotels or unlicensed facilities.For questions regarding our Residential Treatment Facility at Haven Treatment Center, please contact us at info@haventreatmentcenter.com or call 360-255-5993. ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.