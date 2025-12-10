Barilla Consulting is proud to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation HOPE Kit - Angel Tree

Barilla Consulting standing in support of the NBCF.

Barilla Consulting is excited to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation HOPE Kit - Angel Tree donation.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barilla Consulting is proud to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation by providing a substantial donation to cover the cost for ninety-nine (99) women to receive a HOPE Kit through NBCF’s Angel Tree program.The National Breast Cancer Foundation is recognized for championing support services to women who have been affected by breast cancer. The HOPE Kit - Angel Tree Program helps to provide comfort, encouragement, and practical support to women navigating breast cancer.As a leading consulting organization in psychiatric healthcare for children that have been displaced by the foster care system, Barilla Consulting is honored to join NBCF in their on-going commitment to women in this very important cause this holiday season.

