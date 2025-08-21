OneClick Announces AI-Based Forecast Demand Scheduling Solution for Chick-fil-A® Operators

Leaders Love OneClick OneClick

OneClick, trusted by over 570 of Chick-fil-A® Operators across the country, announces the development of AI-powered forecast demand scheduling.

Our commitment has always been to build tools with Operators and for Operators” — Daniel Higbee, CEO of OneClick

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneClick, the all-in-one team management platform trusted by hundreds of Chick-fil-A® Operators across the country, is excited to announce the development of a new AI-powered forecast demand scheduling solution.

For the past six months, OneClick has been building this next-generation tool to help Operators and their leaders schedule smarter and more efficiently. By combining historical sales data with real-time insights, the solution will provide Operators with more accurate staffing recommendations designed to reduce labor drift, increase productivity, and strengthen team morale.

The company’s Operator-first approach runs deep, it started when James, one of OneClick’s Co-Founders, rode his bicycle to his first job at Chick-fil-A® at 16 years old. That firsthand experience of the challenges and opportunities inside a Chick-fil-A® restaurant continues to shape how OneClick builds tools with Operators and for Operators.

“We are continually impressed with Chick-fil-A's dedication to customer service, (not to mention the chicken), and our commitment has always been to build tools with Operators and for Operators,” said Daniel Higbee, CEO of OneClick. “This means releasing features step by step, ensuring wherever possible, compliance with Chick-fil-A® corporates operational standards, and incorporating Operator and team feedback at every stage.”

The phased rollout will begin with baseline forecasting tools that integrate into existing OneClick setups, followed by enhanced demand-driven scheduling capabilities. Each stage will be tested with Operators to guarantee usability, compliance, and measurable impact on daily operations.

Key benefits Operators can expect:

AI-driven forecasting that uses historical sales and productivity data

Smarter scheduling recommendations to align labor with guest demand

Reduced labor inefficiencies and improved productivity targets

Phased rollout with Operator feedback built into every release

With this development, OneClick continues its mission of simplifying restaurant operations while maintaining the flexibility Operators need to run their businesses their way.

About OneClick

OneClick is an all-in-one workforce management platform serving over 570 Chick-fil-A® locations across North America. From scheduling and training to checklists and communication, OneClick empowers Operators and their teams to reduce chaos, increase accountability, and focus on what matters most: serving guests.

