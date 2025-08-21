HouseAmp Expands Services with New Improve to Stay Financing Option

HouseAmp now offers Improve to Stay financing—connecting homeowners with trusted lenders and service pros to upgrade, refresh, and love their home.

New program unlocks renovation funds for all homeowners—not just those looking to sell—creating more opportunity for agents, service professionals, and lenders.

With Improve to Stay, HouseAmp now supports homeowners at every stage—whether they’re ready to list or simply want to love where they live.” — Rick Hennessey

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseAmp , a leading platform that powers home improvements with no upfront costs, has announced a major expansion of its services with the launch of Improve to Stay—a new financing option designed for homeowners who want to renovate, upgrade, or repair their homes without selling.Traditionally focused on helping homeowners prepare their homes for sale through pay-at-closing solutions, HouseAmp’s new Improve to Stay options open the door for a broader range of homeowners to access funding—whether they're buying, selling, or staying.“We heard loud and clear from homeowners, agents, and service professionals that there’s a growing demand for flexible home improvement financing—not just for sellers,” said Rick Hennessey, CEO and Co-Founder of HouseAmp. “With Improve to Stay, HouseAmp now supports homeowners at every stage—whether they’re ready to list or simply want to love where they live.”Improve to Stay offers the same core benefits HouseAmp is known for:- No upfront, out-of-pocket costs for customers- Fast access to lenders and financing through an integrated platform- Support for agents and service pros to grow their businessThis expansion enables real estate agents to better serve clients who are buying or staying, gives service providers more project opportunities, and allows lenders to connect with more homeowners through HouseAmp’s ecosystem.What this means for the industry:- For agents: More client solutions, more listings, and more commission potential.- For service pros: More funded projects with ready-to-go homeowners.- For homeowners: A smarter way to renovate, refresh, or repair—with no upfront financial burden.About HouseAmpHouseAmp is a real estate fintech platform that empowers homeowners to maximize their home’s value through smart renovation financing. By connecting homeowners with trusted agents, lenders, and service providers, HouseAmp streamlines the renovation process and removes financial barriers. With the launch of Improve to Stay, HouseAmp is now helping homeowners build value—whether they’re selling, buying, or staying.

