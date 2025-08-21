C.M. James Writes Marks One Year Since Launch, Expands Into New Creative Territories

C.M. James Writes LLC. Founded by author C.M. James.

With 13+ books by C.M. James and new authors published all within a year, C.M. James Writes is breaking ground across books, music, and media.

Everyone has a story worth telling. Our mission is to help share it with the world. This isn’t just about books on a shelf or a song to stream. It’s about creating something to read, hear, and feel.” — C.M. James, Author & Founder of C.M. James Writes

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year ago this month, author C.M. James founded C.M. James Writes with a vision to give writers a platform that would empower creativity beyond the traditional publishing model. In just twelve months, that vision has taken root in extraordinary ways: over 13 books personally authored by James and the release of multiple new authors through the company.For any publisher, producing more than a dozen titles in a year would be an achievement. For a company just entering the market, it represents a rapid ascent that signals both momentum and ambition. These titles span thrillers, horror, true crime, and satire, showcasing not only the range of C.M. James as a creator but also the company’s ability to adapt across genres.But this milestone is only the beginning.“The past year has been proof of what’s possible when writers are given the tools and freedom to create,” said James. “Now, we’re stepping into uncharted territory for authors, writers, and creators everywhere.”Expanding Beyond PublishingC.M. James Writes is evolving into more than a publishing house. With the launch of The Literaverse , readers can experience stories in a new way, through interactive eBooks and immersive audiobooks enhanced with music, sound design, and multimedia storytelling. This innovative approach bridges literature and entertainment, creating an experience that feels cinematic while staying rooted in the written word.The Literaverse is designed to meet modern audiences in a world where attention spans are fragmented, but the hunger for deep, engaging stories is stronger than ever. By fusing sound, visuals, and narrative, C.M. James Writes is pushing literature into a new era.Music as the Engine of StoryDriving this new era is C.M. Jaye Music , a label founded earlier this year to both honor the legacy of James’s late sister, soulful artist Larysa Jaye, and to power the Literaverse with original music. With current and future releases blending country, soul, and storytelling, C.M. Jaye Music provides a soundtrack for the next generation of immersive experiences.By embedding original music directly into literary projects, C.M. James Writes is creating a synergy rarely seen between publishing and the recording industry; one that promises to expand creative possibilities for artists across both fields.New Frontiers: True Crime, More Horror, and Edgier WorksThe coming months will also introduce bold new projects:Blood Echoes: From Beauty to Beast, a true crime series spotlighting real stories of female inmates told in their own words through exclusive interviews.DreamFall and its psychological horror spin-off, The Horror REMains, expanding James’s acclaimed thriller universe.Alpha Blood: The Battle for Sanguis continues.C.M. James Nights, an edgier imprint delivering stories with grit, smut, and bite, designed for mature audiences who crave something daring.These projects highlight the company’s commitment to serving every type of reader; from true crime enthusiasts to fans of spine-tingling thrillers and those who enjoy provocative, boundary-pushing storytelling.Building a Platform for AuthorsBeyond his own catalog, James is committed to helping other authors break free from platform dependency. C.M. James Writes offers support in editing, publishing, and marketing while ensuring writers retain ownership and creative voice. Through this model, James aims to build not just a company, but a movement of authorship independence for creators to reach audiences without being tied to restrictive platforms.Looking AheadAs C.M. James Writes marks its first year, the company is positioned not as a publishing brand alone, but as a creative hub that spans books, music, and media innovation. The coming year will bring more releases and more opportunities for writers to join a platform that is reimagining what it means to be published.“This isn’t just about books on a shelf,” James added. “It’s about creating experiences that stay with people; stories they can read, hear, and feel. Year one was the foundation. Year two is building the future.”C.M. James Writes is a Tennessee-based publishing company dedicated to helping authors unleash their stories and innovate how readers experience books. With The Literaverse, the company continues to redefine what publishing can be. Media, publishers, professionals, or if you're interested in collaborating with C.M. James Writes, feel free to reach out

C.M. James Writes Marks One Year With Bold New Projects: Alpha Blood, DreamFall, Blood Echoes, C.M. James Nights, and The Literaverse.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.