Simple Title Expands to Florida — Welcomes Real Estate Attorney Gregory Jacobs

Trusted New England title company opens Tampa office, offering statewide closings and bilingual service.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simple Title , a trusted name in real estate conveyancing and title services across New England, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations to Florida. With a new office established in Tampa, Simple Title is now equipped to serve clients throughout the Sunshine State, offering the same high standard of service that has earned the company its reputation in the Northeast.As part of this expansion, Simple Title is proud to welcome Gregory Jacobs, a seasoned Florida real estate attorney. Gregory previously led the real estate department at a boutique law firm in Plantation, Florida, handling both residential and commercial closings. Originally from New Hampshire, he brings valuable experience and insight to support our Florida clients.Building on decades of experience in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and neighboring states, Simple Title enters Florida’s dynamic real estate market with a full suite of services. These include representation in purchase and sale closings, refinance transactions, title searches, and issuance of title insurance at closing — available statewide.Whether working with first-time homebuyers, investors, or institutional lenders, Simple Title ensures every transaction is handled efficiently and accurately.Now Offering:• Residential and commercial closings across Florida• Refinance closings• Service in English and SpanishAbout Simple TitleSimple Title is a full-service real estate conveyancing company with offices in New England and now in Tampa, Florida. The company’s focus is on smooth, secure closings and a commitment to exceptional service. Whether you’re buying, selling, refinancing, or investing, Simple Title is here to help make the process simple—anywhere in Florida.Empresa de Títulos con Sede en Nueva Inglaterra Lleva Servicios de Cierre Confiables y Eficientes a Florida— Da la Bienvenida al Nuevo Abogado Gregory JacobsSimple Title, un nombre de confianza en la transmisión de bienes raíces y servicios de títulos en toda Nueva Inglaterra, se enorgullece en anunciar la expansión de sus operaciones a Florida. Con una nueva oficina establecida en Tampa, Simple Title ahora está preparada para atender a clientes en todo el Estado del Sol, ofreciendo el mismo alto nivel de servicio que le ha otorgado su reputación en el noreste del país.Como parte de esta expansión, Simple Title se complace en dar la bienvenida a Gregory Jacobs, un experimentado abogado de bienes raíces en Florida. Gregory anteriormente dirigió el departamento de bienes raíces en un bufete boutique en Plantation, Florida, manejando cierres residenciales y comerciales. Originario de New Hampshire, aporta una valiosa experiencia y conocimiento para apoyar a nuestros clientes en Florida.Basándose en décadas de experiencia en Massachusetts, New Hampshire y estados vecinos, Simple Title ingresa al dinámico mercado inmobiliario de Florida con una gama completa de servicios. Estos incluyen representación en cierres de compraventa, transacciones de refinanciamiento, búsquedas de títulos y emisión de seguros de título al momento del cierre, disponibles en todo el estado.Ya sea trabajando con compradores de vivienda por primera vez compradores de vivienda por primera vez, inversionistas o prestamistas institucionales, Simple Title garantiza que cada transacción se maneje de manera eficiente y precisa.Ahora ofrecemos:• Cierres residenciales y comerciales en todo Florida• Cierres de refinanciamiento• Servicio en inglés y españolAcerca de Simple TitleSimple Title es una empresa integral de transmisión de bienes raíces con oficinas en Nueva Inglaterra y ahora en Tampa, Florida. La empresa se enfoca en cierres fluidos y seguros, con un compromiso con un servicio excepcional. Ya sea que esté comprando, vendiendo, refinanciando o invirtiendo, Simple Title está aquí para ayudarle a que el proceso sea sencillo—en cualquier lugar de Florida.###

