Live Lingua and Language Coach AI solve the 'Lonely Learning' problem for Spanish learners.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The language-learning pendulum has swung so far to the other side because of AI and language learners are short-changing themselves. A 2024 multi‑site study led by researchers from Carnegie Mellon & Stanford shows that hybrid human‑AI tutoring improves learning processes and outcomes compared with AI software alone—especially for learners starting behind.Live Lingua, a leading online language school, and Language Coach AI, a pioneer in conversational artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of AI Language Tutor: Spanish, the world’s first fully integrated AI + human tutoring platform for language learners.Unlike AI-only tools that leave learners practicing in isolation, AI Language Tutor blends instant, on-demand AI conversation practice with seamless access to real, certified Spanish tutors — providing the perfect balance of flexibility, accountability, and human connection.“The future of language learning isn’t AI or humans — it’s AI and humans,” said Stacy Richter, CEO of Live Lingua. “Our mission is to give learners the best of both worlds: the empathy, expertise, and nuance that only a human teacher can provide and the convenience and personalization of AI.”The app’s AI coach can chat with users anytime, offering pronunciation feedback, personalized vocabulary drills, and roleplay scenarios. When learners hit a roadblock or want deeper feedback, they can instantly book a session with a live tutor.“Too many AI apps promise fluency in a vacuum,” Richter continued. “But real communication is messy, emotional, and deeply human. By combining our global network of certified tutors with Language Coach AI’s adaptive technology, we’re creating a learning experience that’s as close as possible to living in a Spanish-speaking country — without leaving home.”Carla Wyburn, CEO of Language Coach AI, sees the partnership as a natural evolution for EdTech:“We see AI as an amplifier, not a substitute. Language Coach AI handles the conversational practice, repetitive drills, pronunciation corrections, and vocabulary reinforcement. This frees up human tutors to focus on the breakthroughs in confidence, fluency, and cultural nuance. Together, the result is a smarter, faster, and a much more human way to learn.”The launch of AI Language Tutor: Spanish is also a strategic move to position both companies at the forefront of the rapidly growing AI-assisted education sector, a market projected to exceed $25 billion by 2028.Key Features Include:● Integrated Live Tutoring – Certified native speaking Spanish tutors build the foundation and guide your progress in learning Spanish.● 24/7 AI Spanish Conversation Coach – Practice any time, anywhere.● Personalized Learning Paths – AI adapts to your goals, interests, and proficiency level.● Unlimited Group Spanish Classes – Access to unlimited Spanish group conversation classes with the limited time promotional $75/year subscription.Availability:AI Language Tutor: Spanish is available starting Wednesday August 27, 2025 in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific on iOS and Android. Learners can register for the live launch by visiting https://languageapp.livelingua.com/launch-registration -------------------------------------------About Live LinguaFounded in 2008, Live Lingua is a leading online language school offering one-on-one and group lessons with certified native speaking language teachers in over a dozen languages. The company is known for its personalized approach, cultural immersion focus, and commitment to building real conversational skills.About Language Coach AILanguage Coach AI develops adaptive language-learning technologies powered by natural language processing. Its flagship AI conversation engine is used by thousands of learners worldwide to practice real-world communication in a safe, supportive environment.

