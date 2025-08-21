Police Officer Charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a domestic violence situation involving a Clarksville Police Officer has resulted in an arrest.

On Wednesday, at the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of aggravated assault that occurred that morning involving Clarksville Police Officer Alan Greenman (DOB 11/25/1986). Through the course of the investigation, agents learned that Greenman threatened the victim and assaulted her.

On Wednesday night, agents arrested Greenman charging him with one count of Aggravated Assault Domestic Related and one count of Aggravated Kidnapping. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

