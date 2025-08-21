GEORGIA, August 21 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that stow Group, a leading industrial storage and automation solution company, will invest $36 million to establish a new manufacturing presence and create approximately 200 new jobs in Gordon County.

“Georgia’s reliable infrastructure network and strategic location ensure we remain a gateway to opportunity, and companies like stow Group are a big reason why our robust logistics industry continues to deliver results across the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We look forward to this great job creator's impact on the community and critical industries throughout Georgia.”

Based in Belgium, stow manufactures industrial racking systems and develops customized warehouse and storage solutions. The company is currently expanding into the U.S. and serves clients in logistics, food and beverage, life sciences, and other industries.

“This new production facility in Georgia will further strengthen stow’s presence and support network in North America and bring us closer to existing and new customers,” said Jos De Vuyst, CEO of stow Group. “Expanding our production footprint in the United States is a key milestone for stow Group. The new facility in Gordon County will allow us to serve our customers faster, enhance our local partnerships, and continue our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

“I am very excited to ramp up a highly automated production plant with the latest technologies in rack manufacturing,” said Michael Morgenroth, Plant Manager at stow U.S. “Together with the State of Georgia and Gordon County, we are already working on training plans. We believe this will offer great career development opportunities for anyone in the local workforce who is interested in steel manufacturing.”

stow’s new manufacturing operations will comprise 240,000 square feet of an existing building along Highway 41 near Adairsville. Operations are expected to begin in 2026. The company will be hiring for production roles related to profiling, stamping, welding, powder coating, automation, and assembly as well as logistics, administrative, and management roles. Interested individuals can learn more about working at stow at www.stow-group.com/en/careers.

“The Development Authority, Gordon County Board of Commissioners, and the local community are pleased to see the innovation and use of advanced manufacturing technologies that stow brings to Gordon County,” said Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter. “We hope the Gordon County facility will allow stow to serve their customers faster and lend support to both existing and new customers across North America.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Gordon County Chamber, Development Authority of Gordon County, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“Northwest Georgia’s manufacturing legacy and strategic location supports opportunities for a solutions provider in the logistics industry like stow Group,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With an inland port and a network of rail and highways that extend into neighboring states such as Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and the Carolinas, northwest Georgia connects the Southeast to global markets. We are excited to welcome stow Group to our family of international companies with its first Georgia-based production facility.”

About stow Group

stow is a European and global leader in industrial racking systems and warehouse automation solutions with over 45 years of expertise. Operating across more than 60 countries with 10 production plants and 20 sales offices, stow delivers powerful, reliable, and sustainable storage solutions tailored to diverse industries.