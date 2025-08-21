Creaxion Transforms Into AI-Powered Brand Innovation Agency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creaxion, a marketing and public relations firm with 27 years of industry experience, today announced its strategic transformation into an AI-powered brand innovation agency. The Atlanta-based firm unveiled its new Pivot Lab™, which will house a suite of AI-enhanced services while maintaining what the company calls "Human-controlled guidance."

The transformation represents a significant shift for the agency, which has served clients across consumer products, nonprofits, entertainment, and technology sectors since its founding in 1998. The new direction positions Creaxion at the intersection of artificial intelligence and strategic brand development.

"We've always believed in staying ahead of the proverbial curve," said Mark Pettit, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Creaxion. "Today, that means embracing AI—not to replace human creativity, but to enhance it. With the right tools and strategic thinking, AI empowers us to move faster, think bigger, and deliver even more value to our clients."

The newly launched Creaxion Pivot Lab™ will offer AI-powered services including brand audits, AI-driven content and campaign strategies, prompt engineering, customer journey optimization, and digital transformation consulting. The approach combines AI capabilities with human oversight and creative direction.

"AI is powerful, but it's not magic," said Pettit. "Without human guidance and creativity, even the best tools can fall flat. What makes Creaxion different is our ability to pair cutting-edge AI with 25+ years of branding instincts. That's where the real magic happens."

As part of the transformation, Creaxion is investing in comprehensive team development through certifications, internal workshops, and customized AI onboarding programs. The company is retraining existing team members, including media relations professionals, as AI Brand Strategists.

The agency plans to launch a proprietary AI certification program designed for business and marketing professionals. The certification aims to help executives embrace AI technology while maintaining human-guided control in their professional development.

"This is more than a rebrand," Pettit added. "It's a reinvention. We're not just helping our clients pivot—we're doing it ourselves."

About Creaxion

Creaxion is one of the nation's leading marketing and PR firms with 27 years of experience helping launch, grow, and reposition brands across industries. Founded in 1998, the Atlanta-based agency has evolved from a traditional marketing and public relations firm into an AI-powered brand innovation agency, offering cutting-edge solutions through its Pivot Lab™ suite of services while maintaining a commitment to human-controlled guidance.

Media Contact:

Kerrie Levick

kerrie@creaxion.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.