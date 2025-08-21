Forum Health and Steer Health Join Forces to Lead AI-Powered Advancements in Functional Medicine

Partnership aims to scale personalized, root-cause care with AI automation while preserving the patient-first approach of functional medicine

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an extensive evaluation of the leading AI-powered healthcare platforms, Forum Health, a leading network of integrative and functional medicine clinics, has selected Steer Health as its exclusive partner to power a new era of intelligent automation, access, and engagement.

The decision follows months of research and product testing to identify a solution that could meet the unique needs of Forum Health’s personalized, root-cause-focused model of care. Steer Health stood out as the most comprehensive and scalable AI platform—offering robust automation tools while maintaining the human-first approach that defines functional medicine.

“Forum Health is committed to delivering consistent, high-quality, and efficient care across all of our clinics,” said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health. “After evaluating numerous platforms, we found that Steer Health offered not only the most complete AI suite but also the flexibility to integrate deeply into the workflows that matter to our patients and practitioners.”

The rollout will include several key capabilities designed to support both patients and care teams:

A redesigned website and digital front door experience to simplify how patients discover, connect with, and book care across Forum Health’s nationwide clinics

AI-powered automation tools integrated into core workflows to reduce administrative burden and streamline practice operations.

SteerNotes, an intelligent documentation assistant, supports providers with efficient, accurate clinical note generation inside their existing EHR systems

“Forum Health’s mission aligns perfectly with ours—to make healthcare more connected, efficient, and deeply personal,” said Sridhar Yerramreddy, CEO of Steer Health.

“By combining Steer Health’s AI-powered automation with Forum Health’s root-cause approach to care, we’re creating a model that not only streamlines operations for providers but also ensures every patient feels seen, supported, and guided at every step of their health journey in a 1:1 personalization manner. This partnership is about more than technology—it’s about redefining how functional medicine is delivered at scale”

While results from this partnership are underway, Steer Health’s technology has already helped major health systems like Prime Healthcare improve patient access and operational efficiency. Forum Health and Steer Health are committed to building on that success with a deep focus on functional medicine’s unique needs.

About Steer Health

Steer Health is empowering healthcare with AI-powered automation that eliminates friction, scales operational efficiency, and enhances patient engagement. From digital front-door solutions to workflow automation, Steer Health enables providers to deliver seamless, intelligent, and patient-first care.

For more information about Steer Health’s AI-driven automation solutions and its commitment to advancing responsible AI in healthcare, please visit https://steerhealth.io/whoweserve/functional-medicine.

About Forum Health

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care, exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help patients achieve their health goals. Members can access advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships.

Forum Health, LLC’s parent company, Forum Health Enterprises, Inc., is a full-service Integrative Health/Functional Medicine Ecosystem, supplying a full suite of services including Whole Health Labs Direct, a laboratory fulfillment program, Pharmacy Direct, a pharmacy fulfillment program, InWell Biosciences, a nutraceutical provider, and Power 2 Practice, a full-service technology enabled EMR practice management solution. For more information, visit www.forumhealth.com.

