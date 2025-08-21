PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller’s Office Launches State Financial Systems Modernization Project



TEXAS, August 21 - (AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock today announced the launch of the CAPPS State of Texas Accounting and Reporting Resource (STARR) project, a major modernization initiative to replace the state of Texas’ core financial systems with a secure, user-friendly platform designed to improve efficiency, enhance transparency and ensure long-term sustainability, while ultimately reducing costs for Texas taxpayers. Three legacy systems — the Uniform Statewide Accounting System (USAS), the Texas Identification Number System (TINS) and the State Property Accounting System (SPA) — serve as the backbone of the state’s financial operations. These systems, which date back as far as 1989, process more than 42.7 million transactions annually, representing $373 billion in revenue and $378 billion in expenditures during the last fiscal year. “These systems have served Texas well, but technology has changed dramatically and it's time for an overhaul,” Hancock said. “Upgrading to a modern, cloud-based platform will help us better serve other state agencies, safeguard taxpayer dollars and meet the needs of a growing Texas with forward-thinking, efficient technology solutions.” The CAPPS STARR project will replace aging mainframe technology, which requires specialized expertise and lacks modern integration capabilities, with a software as a service solution built for government operations. CAPPS refers to the Centralized Accounting and Payroll/Personnel System, the agency's enterprise resource planning project. Key benefits include: Streamlined processes and improved usability for approximately 5,000 system users across more than 225 state agencies and higher education institutions.

Real-time system integrations to replace time-consuming batch processing.

Enhanced security and accessibility, including full compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Lower long-term operating costs through more efficient workflows, reduced maintenance demands and less reliance on outdated technology.

Long-term reliability with reduced dependence on dwindling mainframe/COBOL skill sets. The project will be implemented in phases, beginning with the replacement of USAS and TINS, followed by SPA. The Comptroller’s office has awarded the contract to CGI to modernize these systems with CGI Advantage®, a built-for-government enterprise resource planning solution that will provide the state with a secure, flexible platform to streamline financial management and open the door to efficiencies not possible under the legacy infrastructure. “This is more than a technology upgrade,” Hancock added. “It’s an investment in the future of Texas’ financial operations — one that will allow us to work more efficiently, respond faster to the needs of agencies and taxpayers and maintain the highest standards of accountability, all while delivering savings to the people of Texas.” Visit the Comptroller’s website for more information on the functions of this agency.

