Helping Heroes USA Launches Five Free Suicide Prevention Symposiums to Combat Crisis in Southern California

Community-based approach targets veterans, first responders, and families as suicide rates climb.

At Helping Heroes USA, we don't just raise awareness—we take action” — Tony DeMaio

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With someone dying by suicide every 11 minutes in the United States, Helping Heroes USA will host five free suicide prevention symposiums across Southern California this fall. The events aim to create networks of "Support Angels" to help people avoid downward spirals of isolation, depression, drugs, alcohol, and suicide.The symposiums target veterans, first responders, their families, and anyone at risk. Each event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be served at all locations."At Helping Heroes USA, we don't just raise awareness—we take action," said Tony DeMaio, founder of the organization. "We understand the unique challenges our heroes face after service: isolation, silent struggles, and the weight of trauma."The first symposium takes place Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Riverside American Legion Post 79, located at 2979 Dexter Drive, Riverside, CA 92501.Additional symposiums are scheduled for:- Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Associated Builders & Contractors, 588 Technology Court, Riverside, CA 91340- Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at Palm Springs Air Museum, 345 N Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92262- Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at American Legion Post 291, 215 15th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663- Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Korean Baptist Church, 8121 Ellis Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92646All events are free thanks to generous community sponsors. The symposiums focus on community-based solutions that have proven more effective than traditional approaches alone."Community-based approaches are critical for effective suicide prevention," DeMaio said. "These symposiums teach people to recognize warning signs, build support networks and connect those in crisis with essential resources."Veterans and first responders face elevated suicide risk due to trauma exposure and unique job stressors. The organization's team includes veterans and first responders who understand the struggles of life after service.The symposiums provide practical training on how to approach someone at risk. Attendees learn compassionate questions to ask and direct ways to help. Families and friends gain tools to spot warning signs and take action.Each event teaches participants to become Support Angels in their communities. The goal is to prevent isolation and despair that can lead to suicide attempts."Everyone plays a role in preventing suicide," DeMaio said. "When communities come together around this mission, it creates a powerful, supportive environment that saves lives."The organization also offers ongoing programs, including connection events, group activities, and free certification training. These build long-term support networks beyond the symposiums.Registration is required for all events. Those in crisis can call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which provides 24/7 confidential support.For more information or to register, visit www.HelpingHeroesUSA.org or email TD@HelpingHeroesUSA.org.Media Contact:Helping Heroes USA, 818 233 5357CA 501 (c) (3) non-profitEmail: TD@HelpingHeroesUSA.orgWebsite: www.HelpingHeroesUSA.org

