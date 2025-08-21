Sterling VA Dentist Dr. E. Richard Hughes Promotes Healthy Youth Smiles on International Youth Day with Oral Health Tips

logo of E. Richard Hughes, DDS Happy Youth Day! E. Richard Hughes Sterling, VA Sterling dentist Dr. E. Richard Hughes, DDS

Celebrating International Youth Day, Sterling dentist shares brushing tips to help children build strong habits for lifelong oral health.

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E. Richard Hughes, DDS, a highly respected Sterling, VA dentist, marked International Youth Day by encouraging families to focus on children’s oral health. Dr. Hughes shared practical brushing tips for parents to help kids develop habits that support healthy, confident smiles for life. Dr. Edward Hughes suggests parents use fun and interactive methods to help children embrace dental care:1) Brush together as a family so kids learn by example.2) Play music or set a timer for two minutes to make brushing enjoyable.3) Turn brushing into a game or story to keep younger children engaged.4) Use colorful toothbrushes or brushing apps to add excitement.5) Reward consistency with praise or small incentives to build positive reinforcement.For infants, Dr. Hughes advises starting oral care early:A) Gently clean gums with a soft cloth after feeding, even before teeth appear.B) Introduce a baby toothbrush once the first tooth erupts, using a rice-grain–sized smear of fluoride toothpaste.C) Avoid letting infants fall asleep with bottles containing milk or juice to prevent early tooth decay.D) Schedule a child’s first dental visit by age one to set the stage for lifelong oral health.“As we celebrate International Youth Day, we want to highlight the importance of starting dental care early,” said Dr. Hughes. “Healthy habits formed in childhood build the foundation for lifelong smiles and confidence.”He also encouraged young parents to take an active role in building these habits early, reminding them that the foundation for a healthy smile begins at home.Dr. Hughes’ Sterling-based dental practice is recognized for advanced implant dentistry and preventive care. In addition to offering world-class dental implant treatments, his office actively promotes community education on oral health, reflecting a commitment to both current patients and future generations.About Dr. E. Richard Hughes, DDSDr. Hughes is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry, a Fellow of multiple dental academies, and has over 47 years of dental experience. Based in Sterling, VA, his practice combines advanced implant dentistry with preventive education to promote lifelong oral health.Media Contact:E. Richard Hughes, DDS46440 Benedict Dr Ste 201Sterling VA 20164703-444-1152

