BioEcho Unveils EchoLUTION™ Cell Culture RNA Kit, Delivering Superior Quality and Speed for Research

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioEcho Life Sciences GmbH, an Admera Health company, has launched its new EchoLUTION™ Cell Culture RNA purification kit. This kit utilizes the revolutionary one-step EchoLUTION™ technology to deliver superior RNA quality with high recovery rates and more usable reads in downstream applications. The purification method drastically reduces hands-on time and overall turnaround, with a workflow of under 10 minutes.

The launch of the Cell Culture RNA kit follows the successful introduction of the EchoLUTION™ FFPE RNA kit in late 2023. Both kits are critical tools for academic and biopharma researchers, offering significant cost savings by eliminating multiple wash steps and reducing the use of consumables. The new kit is available in 96- and 384-well plate formats and can be used with a variety of sample types.

This new approach inverts the logic of traditional purification, which has for decades relied on harsh, inefficient binding techniques. By retaining impurities and allowing the nucleic acids to pass through in a single step, the method eliminates multiple wash steps, which are a major source of sample loss and time consumption.

"We are proud to introduce a product that will significantly improve the efficiency and quality of nucleic acid purification workflows," said Dr. Sarah Eckenrode, General Manager of BioEcho. "The EchoLUTION™ Cell Culture RNA kit is a game-changer for academic and biopharma researchers who need fast, reliable, and cost-effective solutions. We developed this kit to address the common bottlenecks associated with traditional methods, providing a gentle yet powerful alternative that truly reveals the unseen."

About BioEcho Life Sciences GmbH

BioEcho Life Sciences is an ISO 9001 certified company specializing in nucleic acid sample preparation tools for life sciences research, agricultural, and industrial applications. Founded in 2016 by a team of industry experts in genomic sample preparation, BioEcho was established with the mission of utilizing its proprietary technologies and technical expertise to overcome the limitations of many standardized methods in molecular biology workflows. BioEcho kits offer customers industry-leading quality, speed, simplicity, and sustainability for the purification of high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples.

Our mission is to provide simple, safe, and sustainable solutions that enable our customers to reveal the unseen and echoing true biology. For more information, visit bioecho.com.

