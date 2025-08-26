Charlotte Gastro welcomes Dr. Sahil Khanna, MD to its team of experts in GI care

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology is proud to welcome Dr. Sahil Khanna, MD to its distinguished team of providers, beginning August 4, 2025. Dr. Khanna joins the practice with specialized training in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colon cancer prevention, and therapeutic endoscopy including endoscopic mucosal resection, adding valuable expertise to Charlotte Gastro’s comprehensive GI care services.Dr. Khanna completed his fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he pursued research and clinical work focused on IBD and advanced liver disease. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Northwestern University's McGaw Medical Center and earned his medical degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School through a competitive joint BA/MD program.Throughout his academic and professional career, Dr. Khanna has demonstrated a strong commitment to clinical excellence, research, and patient-centered care. He has received several prestigious awards, including the James R. Webster, Jr., MD Award for clinical and humanitarian excellence, and he has published extensively on topics including inflammatory bowel disease, autoimmune hepatitis, and fatty liver disease."We are thrilled to have Dr. Khanna join our team,” said Jennifer Hicks, CEO of Charlotte Gastro. "His expertise in complex GI disorders and dedication to evidence-based medicine will be a tremendous asset to our patients and our practice."Dr. Khanna is currently accepting new patients at our Randolph location in Charlotte, NC. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.charlottegastro.com About Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology: Charlotte Gastro is the region’s trusted leader in digestive health. With a team of more than 40 board-certified providers across multiple locations, the practice offers compassionate, cutting-edge care for a wide range of gastrointestinal and liver conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.