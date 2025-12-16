Submit Release
Andrea Carter Article in The Conversation Exceeds 9,800 Reads, Available for Republication

The Conversation-published article reached more than 9,800 reads in its first seven days and is available for republication under Creative Commons terms.

he article outlines repeatable leadership practices that support comfort, connection, contribution, psychological safety, wellbeing.”
— Andrea D. Carter, Organizational Scientist
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workplace belonging researcher and executive culture strategist Andrea Carter announced that her article, published in The Conversation, titled "The price of belonging is inconvenience. Are we still willing to pay it?" has received more than 9,800 reads in its first seven days, according to The Conversation author dashboard.

The article is available for republication by eligible outlets under the Creative Commons licence terms provided by The Conversation, with attribution requirements as specified on the article page.

The article discusses workplace belonging and the role of leadership and organizational practices in shaping employee experience and team culture. It also outlines repeatable leadership practices intended to strengthen belonging in workplace settings.

"Belonging can be strengthened through repeatable leadership practices," said Carter. "In the article, I describe actions leaders can take to support comfort, connection, contribution, psychological safety, wellbeing."

Carter is available for media interviews, workplace culture briefings, and speaking engagements related to workplace belonging, leadership behaviours, and organizational culture.

Read the article: The price of belonging is inconvenience. Are we still willing to pay it?

About Andrea Carter

Andrea Carter is a workplace belonging researcher, adjunct faculty in Industrial and Organizational Psychology at Adler University, and Founder of the Belonging First Methodology™. She advises executives and organizations on building measurable, human-centred cultures.

Media and speaking: Interviews and executive briefings available upon request.

