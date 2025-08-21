Jessica Stangenwald Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Transforming Healthcare

FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Stangenwald, founder of The Vital Reset, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how her unwavering commitment to health and wellness drives her mission to empower others.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Stangenwald explores the importance of guiding people toward true healthcare, not just symptom management, and breaks down how education and functional medicine can drive lasting change.“My passion is to help people understand their body’s potential and take control of their health,” said Stangenwald.Jessica’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/jessica-stangenwald9mnkn0i0

