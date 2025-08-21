Detroit’s Next Wave Takes the Stage in One Night Only Music Revue at The Crofoot

The Crofoot will transform into a celebration of Detroit’s past, present, and future in music with the One Night Only Music Revue, presented by F.B.T. Studios.

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m., the Crofoot Ballroom will transform into a celebration of Detroit’s past, present, and future in music with the One Night Only Music Revue, presented by F.B.T. Studios. The event will showcase powerhouse performances by Apropos, Mama Yaya, Better Unsaid, Drew Verdé, Ryn Scott, Dan Tillery, Jake Bass, and special guests — all artists who have recorded at the legendary, newly renovated F.B.T. Studios.Modeled after the classic Motown revues, the night will bring together multiple genres — pop, hip-hop, R&B, funk, and alternative rock — on one stage. “It’s really kind of encapsulating all the up-and-coming sounds that are happening right now in the Metro Detroit area,” says producer, composer, and musical engineer Jake Bass. “A lot of these acts would either need to be on a major label or have major booking agents to get a platform like this. These artists deserve to be on a stage like The Crofoot, and I wanted to give them that opportunity.”Bass, who will perform at least one song with each act and has written many of the songs in the show, says his goal is to inspire audiences far beyond the music world. “This is going to be an event that hopefully inspires and motivates people — whether they’re creative or not — to really have an experience. I want people to leave feeling like they can conquer the world, and be excited about the future of music here.”The event also serves as a celebration of F.B.T. Studios, the world-class recording facility founded by Grammy-winning producers Jeff and Mark Bass. Recently reopened to the public after a 20-year remodel led by Jake, the studio has become a “musical playground” for Detroit talent. “I wanted to make it accessible for people because I know so much of the talent around here deserves a space like this to express themselves and record their dreams,” says Jake.Jeff Bass says seeing his son lead F.B.T. into its next chapter is a proud moment. “You can see the excitement and hunger in these artists when they walk in here, knowing this is where so much music history was made. My hope is that this show is just the beginning — that we can take it on the road the way we did back in the day.”Event DetailsThe Crofoot Ballroom, 1 S. Saginaw St, Pontiac, MIThursday, September 25, 2025Doors 7:00 p.m., Show 8:00 p.m.Tickets available at the door, or directly at the Crofoot box office via this link.

