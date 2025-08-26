NYS Appellate Division Unanimous Decision : Win for New Yorkers Seth M. Rosner, PC Overturns $183K Grant Repayment Order

Seth M. Rosner Fights For Your Rights

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant legal victory, trial attorney Seth M. Rosner of Garden City has successfully defended a Long Beach property owner against a government claw back demand, winning a hard-fought appeal before the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division, Second Department.In a real-life David vs. Goliath story, the case, Matter of Ridler v. Housing Trust Fund Corporation, 2025 NY Slip Op 02785, involved an attempt by New York State agencies—including the Housing Trust Fund Corporation (HTFC) and the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR)—to force the property owner to repay over $183,000 in Superstorm Sandy recovery grant funds, claiming he had violated the contract by failing to notify the agency of tenant relocation and allegedly denying tenants the right to return post-construction.Before the New York Supreme Court, Rosner argued the agency’s claims were without merit—and the trial court agreed. On appeal, the judges unanimously found the agencies’ determination to be “arbitrary and capricious,” noting that the tenants had not been displaced due to repairs, left voluntarily, and had no intent to return. The decision fully annulled the repayment demand, affirming the property owner’s eligibility for the grants he had already received.“This ruling protects more than one property owner—it upholds fairness and accountability in how government programs treat individuals after a disaster,” said Rosner. “No one should face financial ruin due to bureaucratic overreach.”This win positions Seth M. Rosner as a vital advocate for landlords, homeowners, and business owners who feel powerless when facing legal disputes and unjust government actions. With decades of litigation experience, Seth delivers results in the courtroom that restore both justice and peace of mind.Landlords, investors, or business owners who’ve received governmental financial assistance due to a crisis, could be at risk.Seth M. Rosner has successfully helped clients for nearly 30 years. He is the current Vice-Chair of the New York State Bar Association Trial Lawyers Section, and will be the section Chair starting February 2026.Companies and individuals facing serious legal disputes should email: seth.rosner@rosnerlawny.com or call Seth M. Rosner, PC today at 516.240.8212 today for a complimentary call to determine if legal action is warranted based on their situation.To learn more about this significant decision or to schedule an interview with Seth M. Rosner, please contact Heather A. Kolar at (516) 808-8345 or heather@heatherakollar.com

