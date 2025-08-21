Rosana Rosales Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Resilience and Intuitive Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosana Rosales, founder of Paulita Carlotta, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how intuition and resilience have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Rosales explores the importance of listening to intuition to navigate setbacks, and breaks down how positive energy and a supportive team can drive lasting success.“Failures are life lessons that shape your resilience and lead to greater achievements,” said Rosales.Rosana’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/rosana-rosales

