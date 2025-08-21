Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,745 in the last 365 days.

Becky Stille Officially Launches Campaign and Website for United States Congress in Nebraska's 3rd District

Becky Stille is a Democrat, life-long resident of Nebraska and business woman working in NE's agriculture industry running for U.S. Congress in Nebraska's 3rd.

I want to serve in the United States Congress to help Nebraskans get ahead, save our family farms, and fight for our rural hospitals.”
— Becky Stille, Democrat for U.S. Congress in NE-CD-3
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Becky Stille is officially launching her campaign for United States Congress for Nebraska’s 3rd district. The Becky Stille for U.S. Congress team is proud to announce the launch of their website at www.beckystille2026.com.

Becky Stille is a life-long resident of Nebraska, businesswoman working in Nebraska’s agriculture industry, and Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s 3rd district, running to defeat MAGA U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith.

“I know what the people of Nebraska’s 3rd are currently going through, as my family and I are going through the same struggles. My neighbors and friends are farmers, business owners, factory workers, labor union members, veterans, first responders, service industry workers, students, senior citizens, and working families. What I have discovered talking with my friends, neighbors, and voters is that we all want the same things. We want everyone in our great state to prosper, and for those we elect to speak for us do just that; listen and represent we the people and realize they do not work for our current administration, but for those who elected them.” stated Stille.

“I’m a proud moderate Democrat running to fight for Nebraskans with fairness, compassion, truth, and courage as my guiding principles. I’m committed to fighting for our democracy and taking on Trump and his ally Rep. Smith. I’m the Democrat who can flip Nebraska’s 3rd blue,” said Stille.

“I want to serve in the United States Congress to help all Nebraskans get ahead, save our family farms, and fight for our rural hospitals,” said Stille.

Stille will fight for better access to health care and women’s reproductive rights. She will work with labor unions and small business owners to create jobs that will promote a strong economy. She will fight to defend our democracy so our government works for and represents all Americans.

“My new website showcases my deep connections to our community, my vision for Nebraska’s 3rd congressional district, and the issues on which I will focus as a U.S. Representative,” said Stille.

Press Secretary
Becky Stille for U.S. Congress
+1 402-508-2204
info@beckystille2026.com
Visit us on social media:
Bluesky
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Becky Stille Officially Launches Campaign and Website for United States Congress in Nebraska's 3rd District

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more