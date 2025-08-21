Becky Stille Officially Launches Campaign and Website for United States Congress in Nebraska's 3rd District

Becky Stille is a Democrat, life-long resident of Nebraska and business woman working in NE's agriculture industry running for U.S. Congress in Nebraska's 3rd.

I want to serve in the United States Congress to help Nebraskans get ahead, save our family farms, and fight for our rural hospitals.” — Becky Stille, Democrat for U.S. Congress in NE-CD-3

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Becky Stille is officially launching her campaign for United States Congress for Nebraska’s 3rd district. The Becky Stille for U.S. Congress team is proud to announce the launch of their website at www.beckystille2026.com Becky Stille is a life-long resident of Nebraska, businesswoman working in Nebraska’s agriculture industry, and Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s 3rd district, running to defeat MAGA U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith.“I know what the people of Nebraska’s 3rd are currently going through, as my family and I are going through the same struggles. My neighbors and friends are farmers, business owners, factory workers, labor union members, veterans, first responders, service industry workers, students, senior citizens, and working families. What I have discovered talking with my friends, neighbors, and voters is that we all want the same things. We want everyone in our great state to prosper, and for those we elect to speak for us do just that; listen and represent we the people and realize they do not work for our current administration, but for those who elected them.” stated Stille.“I’m a proud moderate Democrat running to fight for Nebraskans with fairness, compassion, truth, and courage as my guiding principles. I’m committed to fighting for our democracy and taking on Trump and his ally Rep. Smith. I’m the Democrat who can flip Nebraska’s 3rd blue,” said Stille.“I want to serve in the United States Congress to help all Nebraskans get ahead, save our family farms, and fight for our rural hospitals,” said Stille.Stille will fight for better access to health care and women’s reproductive rights. She will work with labor unions and small business owners to create jobs that will promote a strong economy. She will fight to defend our democracy so our government works for and represents all Americans.“My new website showcases my deep connections to our community, my vision for Nebraska’s 3rd congressional district, and the issues on which I will focus as a U.S. Representative,” said Stille.

