Meinke Gutter Company Announces Expansion of Family Business with Cole Meinke Taking on New Responsibilities

LONDON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meinke Gutter Company, a leading provider of gutter installation and repair services in Ohio, is proud to announce that Cole Meinke, son of owners Darren and Stephanie, is taking on new responsibilities within the family business. Cole, who has been an integral part of the company’s installation team for several years, will now be expanding his role to include sales and customer service.

Darren Meinke, founder and owner of Meinke Gutter Company, expressed his excitement about Cole’s growing involvement in the business. “Cole has been a valuable member of our team for years, and his dedication to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in our success. We are thrilled to have him take on additional responsibilities and help drive the company’s growth.”

As part of this expansion, Cole Meinke’s truck has been wrapped with his contact information, allowing him to generate leads and build relationships with potential customers directly. This move demonstrates Meinke Gutter Company’s commitment to providing personalized service and building strong connections within the community.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to my family’s business in new ways,” said Cole Meinke. “I look forward to working closely with our customers, understanding their needs, and providing them with the best possible solutions for their gutter systems. With my father’s guidance and the support of our talented team, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional results.”

Meinke Gutter Company has been serving Ohio residents for many years, offering a wide range of gutter services, including gutter installation, repair, cleaning, and maintenance. The company prides itself on its commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, which has earned them a reputation as one of the most trusted gutter companies in the region.

For more information about Meinke Gutter Company and the services they provide, please visit their website at MeinkeGutterCompany.com

About Meinke Gutter Company

Meinke Gutter Company is a professional gutter company in Ohio serving Columbus, Dayton, London, and all of the surrounding areas. Meinke Gutter Company offers the following gutter services: Gutter installations, gutter replacements, gutter guards, gutter cleanings, gutter repairs, and soffit and fascia services. They offer free estimates and inspections.

