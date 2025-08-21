SEG Releases 2025 State of Residential for Rent Software Report: Trends, Consolidation, and M&A Outlook in $2.6T Market

SEG Residential for Rent Report

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Software Equity Group (SEG), the most active sell-side M&A advisor in PropTech with more than 80 completed transactions, has released its 2025 State of Residential for Rent Software Report Drawing on SEG’s deep PropTech expertise, the 57-page report focuses on the shifting dynamics of the Residential for Rent (RfR) markets, including institutional single-family rentals, apartments, townhomes, and purpose-built communities. With scalable income and steady demand, operators are turning to centralized SaaS platforms to unify operations, boosting efficiency, standardizing tenant experiences, and enhancing asset performance through integrated, mobile tools.Key findings and trends include:• Legacy software upgrades: Operators are replacing fragmented, outdated systems with modern, cloud-based PropTech platforms.• Data and connectivity: Smart building technologies are fueling new streams of actionable data, driving the rise of AI and automation-powered workflows.• Lower total cost of ownership: SaaS continues to reduce infrastructure and IT overhead while improving predictability of spending.• Market consolidation: The sector has undergone significant consolidation, with strategic buyers such as MRI Software, RealPage, and CoStar leading the charge.• Evolving private equity strategies: As platforms refine their positioning, PE firms are reshaping their portfolios and driving a new wave of M&A. SEG expects RfR software transactions to accelerate significantly over the next 18 to 36 months.The report includes detailed market maps, insights into notable transactions, sector-specific breakouts, deal structures, and analysis of industry tailwinds and headwinds.The 2025 State of Residential for Rent Software Report is available for free download at https://softwareequity.com/research/residental-for-rent-software-report About Software Equity Group (SEG)Software Equity Group (SEG) is the No. 1 sell-side M&A advisor in PropTech with more than 80 completed transactions. SEG partners exclusively with SaaS founders and CEOs to maximize outcomes when selling or seeking a majority interest to strategic or private equity buyers. Drawing on decades of experience and proven processes, SEG delivers certainty, speed, and superior results. Beyond advisory, SEG provides the industry’s most trusted research, including detailed market maps, quarterly reports, and insights on key trends and valuation drivers across SaaS and PropTech. Learn more and download research at softwareequity.com

