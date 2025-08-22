Medical Health Screening Market to Reach USD $25.36 Billion by 2029 at 6.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Medical Health Screening Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Medical Health Screening Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the medical health screening market size. The projection is that this market, presently valued at $18.50 billion in 2024, will experience an increase to $19.74 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Triggers for this significant growth during the historical period include the upsurge in cases of chronic conditions, government-initiated preventative health promotions, global population aging, broadening of insurance coverage, and a rise in the regularity of routine medical check-ups.

Anticipated to exhibit robust growth in the forthcoming years, the medical health screening market is projected to escalate to a value of $25.36 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors contributing to the growth forecast within this period include the rise in personalized medicine, growing investment in digital health platforms, an increase in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the expanding middle class in developing markets, and heightened health consciousness. Noteworthy trends expected during the forecast period are the use of artificial intelligence in diagnostic interpretation, wearable health monitoring devices, telehealth-combined screening tools, portable and handheld screening devices, the integration of AI in screening methods, and the application of blockchain for health data security.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Medical Health Screening Market?

The medical health screening market's growth is poised to be spurred by the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases. Chronic health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma are long-lasting, usually last for over a year, necessitate ongoing medical attention, or limit daily activities. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases can be attributed to sedentary lifestyles that deteriorate overall health over a period and elevate susceptibility to enduring health problems due to lack of physical activity. Medical health screening is essential for these chronic ailments as it facilitates early risk factor and symptom detection, thereby allowing prompt interventions and management. This can ward off complications, enhance life quality, and lighten the overall weight of these persistent ailments. For example, the International Diabetes Federation, a non-profit entity based in Belgium, stated in April 2025 that currently, 589 million adults between the ages of 20 and 79 are dealing with diabetes globally. This statistic is predicted to escalate to 853 million by 2050. Consequently, the escalating occurrence of chronic diseases is fueling the growth of the medical health screening market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Medical Health Screening Industry?

Major players in the Medical Health Screening Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Labcorp Holdings Inc.

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• QuidelOrtho Corporation

• Teladoc Health Inc.

• Exact Sciences Corporation

• Unilabs AB

• LifeLabs LP

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Medical Health Screening Market In The Globe?

Key players in the medical health screening market are concentrating on launching unique solutions such as radiology informatics and cancer screening powered by artificial intelligence. This aims to boost early detection, enhance diagnostic precision, and simplify clinical procedures. AI-powered radiology informatics and cancer screening involve using artificial intelligence technology for analyzing medical imaging data, enabling the faster and more accurate identification of possible cancer symptoms or other irregularities. For example, DeepHealth, an American health informatics company, introduced a new range of AI-driven radiology informatics and cancer screening tools in February 2025. These tools are supported by their proprietary cloud-based operating system, DeepHealth OS, and include the Diagnostic Suite - a cohesive AI-guided diagnostic workspace as well as advanced AI tools for lung, prostate, and brain health checks. The goal is to improve clinical accuracy, ease work procedures, and enhance operational efficacy across various health care environments.

What Segments Are Covered In The Medical Health Screening Market Report?

The medical health screening market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Test Type: Routine Tests, Non-Routine Tests, Cancer Screening Tests, Specialty Tests, Other Test Types

2) By Sample Type: Blood, Urine, Saliva, Other Sample Types

3) By End User: Hospitals Or Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories, Workplaces, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Routine Tests: Blood Pressure Monitoring, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid Profile, Complete Blood Count (CBC), Urinalysis

2) By Non-Routine Tests: Genetic Testing, Hormonal Testing, Allergy Testing, Infectious Disease Testing

3) By Cancer Screening Tests: Mammography, Pap Smear Test, Colonoscopy, Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Test, Low-Dose CT Scan For Lung Cancer

4) By Specialty Tests: Cardiovascular Screening, Neurological Screening, Pulmonary Function Tests, Bone Density Test

5) By Other Test Types: Wellness Tests, Executive Health Checkups, Prenatal Screening, Occupational Health Screening

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Medical Health Screening Market By 2025?

In the Medical Health Screening Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the biggest market in 2024. Besides North America, the report also includes data from other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

