Digital Athlete Ventures Eyes Further European Expansion

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Athlete Ventures (DAV), a pioneering sports and media investment firm, is setting a new standard for sports franchise ownership. With a focus on long-term, sustainable growth and a "fans-first" philosophy, DAV is actively acquiring majority stakes in sports teams and transforming them into championship-contending organizations. The firm’s recent acquisition of Irish club Cobh Ramblers and its active bid for Spanish club Algeciras CF signal a strategic expansion into European football, capitalizing on a growing trend of American investment in the sport.

Unlike traditional investment models, DAV’s approach is deeply rooted in community engagement and digital innovation. The firm partners with clubs that have passionate fan bases and untapped potential, injecting capital, operational expertise, and cutting-edge technology to create a competitive edge.

"We believe the heart of any club is its community," says Bryant Clark, Managing Partner at DAV. "Our model isn't about a quick flip; it's about building a lasting legacy. We honor the traditions that make a club unique while introducing innovations that ensure its future success. We're not just buying teams; we're investing in communities."

DAV's acquisition of a 90% stake in Cobh Ramblers FC is a testament to this philosophy. The firm is already working with the club to enhance fan engagement, improve on-field performance through data analytics, and expand the club's digital footprint to reach a global audience.

The firm's core belief is that the future of sports runs on technology. From AI-powered performance tools to immersive digital experiences for fans, DAV is at the forefront of the digital transformation of sports.

"Clubs that embrace technology will be the ones that thrive. We provide the resources and expertise to help our clubs navigate this new era and build a devoted global following." says Ilya Movshovich, Managing Partner.

With a strong portfolio and a clear vision for the future, Digital Athlete Ventures is poised to become a major force in global sports ownership. The firm is actively exploring other investment opportunities in European football and beyond.

About Digital Athlete Ventures

Digital Athlete Ventures (DAV) is a sports and media investment firm that acquires majority stakes in sports teams across the globe. The firm’s unique company-building mentality drives strategic, operational, and financial services that transform clubs into championship organizations. With a focus on community, technology, and long-term legacy, DAV is redefining what it means to be a sports investor.

