Martha Gonzales Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Martha Gonzales as part of its 2025 Recognition for her outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in the healthcare and insurance industries. Martha Gonzales is the President of CHM Insurance Services and the founder of the Corporation for Healthcare Marketing, Inc. (CHM), both headquartered in Pasadena, California. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Fullerton, along with Property & Casualty, Life, Health & Disability licenses, and a UCLA Extension Certification, giving her the expertise to provide comprehensive insurance and healthcare solutions to individuals, families, retirees, employers, and medical professionals.Martha Gonzales founded the Corporation for Healthcare Marketing, Inc. (CHM) in 2004, launching her healthcare consulting firm to provide strategic marketing, business development, and contracting services for healthcare organizations. Two years later, in 2006, she established CHM Insurance Services, focusing on delivering Health, Life, Disability, and Property & Casualty insurance to individuals, families, retirees, employers, and physicians. Over her 27+ year career, Martha has dedicated herself to helping clients access and optimize health coverage across California and beyond.Under her leadership, CHM Insurance Services has grown to serve clients across 26 states and is a certified agent for Covered California, assisting thousands of Californians in obtaining affordable, reliable healthcare. The company specializes in supporting employer groups, individuals, and retirees in building competitive benefit plans, emphasizing the “Power of the Dollar” to preserve life, health, and financial security.In addition to her insurance services, Martha’s Corporation for Healthcare Marketing helps healthcare organizations grow and thrive. The company has four distinct divisions: Contract and Network Development for medical providers and insurance carriers; Business Development and Marketing to strategically position healthcare businesses; Full-Service Insurance Brokerage through CHM Insurance Services; and Accounts Receivable Financing and Competitive Finance Resources to support business growth, succession planning, and transitions. CHM is appointed with major carriers including Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield, Aetna, Health Net, SCAN, UnitedHealthcare, Kaiser, and more, offering coverage for Individual and Family plans, Employer Group Health Insurance, and Medicare MAPD & Supplement Plans.Martha is a recognized authority on Medicare and healthcare insurance. She simplifies complex topics, helping clients make informed decisions and enter retirement years with confidence and peace of mind. She currently serves on the Board of the Southern California Chapter of the Case Management Society of America and acts as a content leader, educating communities on Medicare and insurance options. Her dedication and performance have earned significant recognition, including being named #3 Top Sales Agent for SCAN Health Plan (Overall Production) and #4 for AEP Production in 2024 among more than 10,500 agents.With over three decades of experience, Martha attributes her success to her industry expertise, adaptability, and proactive approach to regulatory changes. She has consistently leveraged legislative and market shifts as opportunities to innovate, founding her consulting firm to provide tailored, forward-thinking solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients.Always hands-on and accessible, Martha guides clients through every stage—from benefit reviews and quotes to enrollment and ongoing support—demonstrating her value as both a trusted advisor and community leader. She is driven by a passion for advocacy, regulatory insight, and personalized service, ensuring clients receive solutions that are practical, sustainable, and impactful.Through CHM Insurance Services and the Corporation for Healthcare Marketing, Martha Gonzales empowers Californians to navigate healthcare with confidence, clarity, and control. She proves that with the right guidance, expertise, and strategy, complex healthcare decisions don’t just become manageable… they become empowering.Learn More about Martha Gonzales:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/martha-gonzales Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.