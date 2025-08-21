Moreborn12 Electric Composter Wins Prestigious iF Design Award 2024 for Outstanding Product Design and Usability

MoreBorn composter Food Recycler Electric Composter Bin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moreborn is proud to announce that its flagship product, the Moreborn12 Electric Composter , has been awarded the iF Design Award 2024, one of the world’s most prestigious design honors. This recognition celebrates Moreborn12’s exceptional product design, compact form factor, and seamless user experience, which together redefine what composting can be in modern households.With its sleek lines, advanced filtration system, and rapid composting technology, the Moreborn12 transforms kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost in just 48 hours—all with minimal noise, odor, or mess. Designed for busy urban lifestyles, it empowers users to make a real environmental impact effortlessly, right from their countertops.About MorebornMoreborn was born from frustration—and a spark of inspiration. In 2023, our founder, a grad student at Stanford juggling research and city life in Silicon Valley, hit a wall with everyday food waste. Like millions of Americans striving to live more sustainably, he found traditional composting outdated, messy, and slow. A failed attempt in his tiny apartment—with pests, foul odors, and a pile of regret—ignited a powerful question: Why should saving the planet feel like a chore?Inspired by the speed and elegance of modern innovation—think electric supercars—he envisioned a better solution. Teaming up with passionate engineers and eco-geeks, he launched Moreborn, a name that fuses more and reborn: turning waste into new life, one smart cycle at a time.A New Era of Eco LivingMoreborn composters are engineered for real homes and real people:Compact & stylish for apartment livingOdor-free with high-efficiency carbon filtersFast & efficient, grinding scraps in 2 hours and producing compost in 48 hoursBut Moreborn is more than a machine. It’s a movement. A smart, tech-powered way to fight waste and nourish the planet—without the hassle. Every cycle is a small act of regeneration, helping families, communities, and the Earth thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.