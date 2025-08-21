An order regarding the vacancy in Northeast Judicial District Judgeship No. 4 has been posted.

An order regarding the vacancy in Northeast Judicial District Judgeship No. 4, with chambers in Devils Lake, has been posted to the opinions page.

Vacancy in Judgeship No. 4, NEJD 2025 ND 227

Docket No.: 20250227

Filing Date: 8/18/2025

Case Type: Judicial Administration - Vacancy - Vacancy

Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: Judgeship retained at Devils Lake