WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Anti-Piracy Protection Market Reach USD 575.6 Billion by 2031 Growing at 11.1% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global anti-piracy protection market was valued at USD 204.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 575.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 265 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31789 Driving FactorsRise in government regulations related to data privacy and high spending on safeguarding the IT infrastructure serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global anti-piracy protection market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global anti-piracy protection market share.Market SegmentationThe anti-piracy protection market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into software and service. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into film & TV, OTT platforms, publication & media, gaming, music, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players that operate in the anti-piracy protection market are App Global, Brightcove Inc, castLabs, Friend MTS Limited, Irdeto, McAfee, LLC, NAGRA, Red Points, Synamedia, and Verimatrix. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global anti-piracy protection market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on end user, the OTT platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the gaming segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on end user, the OTT platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the gaming segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-piracy-protection-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global anti-piracy protection market. This is because the growing trend of work from home policy during the pandemic gave way to increased streaming and publication of duplicate copyrighted content over the internet.● To address this issue, , businesses are now focusing on procuring anti-piracy protection solutions and services to secure content deployed on the web, and to ensure strong data security structure.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 