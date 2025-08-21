DiSCprofiles.eu offers the Five Behaviors® Certification Program in Europe

Helping professionals build high-performing teams with Patrick Lencioni’s proven model.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiSCprofiles.eu , the leading Authorized Everything DiSC Partner in Europe, proudly announces the availability of the Five BehaviorsCertification Program across the region. Designed in partnership with best-selling author Patrick Lencioni and based on his groundbreaking work The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, this program equips HR professionals, trainers, and consultants with the skills and tools to transform teamwork in organizations.The Five BehaviorsCertification is an intensive, two-week blended learning experience combining live virtual sessions with self-paced modules. Participants gain a deep understanding of the Five Behaviors framework—Trust, Conflict, Commitment, Accountability, and Results—and learn how to design and facilitate impactful team development sessions.“Team effectiveness has never been more important,” said Uku Soot, the Founder at DiSCprofiles.eu. “Organizations across Europe face challenges of hybrid work, cross-cultural collaboration, and increasing complexity. The Five Behaviors Certification gives professionals the knowledge and confidence to create cultures of teamwork that drive measurable results.”What the Program Includes:- 20 hours of blended learning with instructor-led and self-directed sessions.- Facilitation Kit with customizable resources, guides, videos, and tools.- Official Certification Credential as a Five BehaviorsCertified Practitioner.- Eligibility for SHRM, ATD, HRCI, and ICF continuing education credits.The program is designed for HR leaders, consultants, trainers, and organizational development professionals who want to deepen their expertise and offer transformational team-building solutions.Why It MattersAccording to Wiley Workplace Research, teams that intentionally practice the Five Behaviors see measurable gains in trust, collaboration, and productivity. Certification enables practitioners to not only deliver these experiences but also adapt them to the unique needs of organizations—whether for executive teams, functional groups, or cross-border projects.About DiSCprofiles.euDiSCprofiles.eu is Europe’s leading Authorized Partner for Everything DiSCand The Five Behaviors. With years of expertise supporting organizations across industries, DiSCprofiles.eu helps businesses build stronger leaders, teams, and cultures through world-class assessments, certification programs, and learning solutions.For more information about the Five Behaviors Certification Program, visit: https://discprofiles.eu/the-five-behaviors-certification/ Media Contact:Uku SootDiSCprofiles.euEmail: hello@discprofiles.euWebsite: www.discprofiles.eu

