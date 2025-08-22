Medical Device Distribution Services Market to Reach $263.6 Billion by 2029 with 7.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Medical Device Distribution Services Market Size And Growth?

Over the past years, there has been a significant growth in the market size of medical device distribution services. Projected growth from $183.16 billion in 2024 to $197.33 billion in 2025 indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This steady increase seen in the historic period could be due to the escalating demand for healthcare services, a rise in chronic disease cases, development of hospital infrastructures, expansion of home healthcare, and a surge in the awareness about medical devices.

Anticipations are high for a significant surge in the medical device distribution services market over the foreseeable years, with the market projected to grow to $263.60 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors that are expected to contribute to this growth during the projected period include the increasing adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring, heightened investments in healthcare infrastructure, an aging population, growing medical device portfolios, and a heightened emphasis on supply chain efficiency. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in medical logistics technology, breakthroughs in cold chain management, progression in digital tracking systems, incorporation of artificial intelligence, and ingenuity in sustainable and environmentally-friendly distribution methods.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Medical Device Distribution Services Market?

The burgeoning need for home healthcare and remote monitoring is anticipated to drive the expansion of the medical device distribution services market. Home healthcare provides medical services to patients in their residences, while remote monitoring enables the ongoing observation of health status through digital technology. The surge in demand for these services is attributed to patients who prefer a convenient, cost-saving approach to healthcare that encourages continuous health management and immediate medical interventions at home. Medical device distribution services cater to this increased demand by delivering crucial medical equipment directly to patients' homes, facilitating consistent and effective care. For instance, as noted by Vivalink, a US-based digital healthcare company, a recent study in August 2023 revealed a remarkable increase in remote patient monitoring (RPM), with 81% of clinicians now using this technology compared to only 20% in 2021 – this is a whopping 305% rise. Moreover, 84% of current RPM users plan to broaden their utilization of this technology in 2024. As a result, the escalating requirement for home healthcare and remote monitoring fuels the growth of the medical device distribution services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Medical Device Distribution Services Market?

Major players in the Medical Device Distribution Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• McKesson Corporation

• AmerisourceBergen Corporation

• Cencora Inc.

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Owens & Minor Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Nipro Corporation

• Southmedic Inc.

• Master Medical Equipment LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Medical Device Distribution Services Market?

Prominent firms operating in the sector of medical device distribution services are directing their attention towards creating ground-breaking logistics solutions, such as medtech-dedicated cross-docks, to offer safe, effective, and superior quality transport for delicate medical technologies. MedTech-dedicated cross-docks function as purpose-built logistics facilities that manage, relocate, and centralize medical technology consignments with advanced safety, climate regulation, and handling procedures suiting the sensitive attributes of medical devices. For example, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, a transportation and logistics corporation based in Switzerland, rolled out a unique road freight service throughout major European countries in May 2024. This service is targeted at aiding the transit of expensive and sensitive medical technology devices, providing customized handling, central customer service, and premium delivery options, including for groupage shipments. This novel service is formulated to address the high safety and quality expectations of the MedTech industry without the need for comprehensive GxP compliance, guaranteeing efficient, secure, and transparent logistics for medical devices.

How Is The Medical Device Distribution Services Market Segmented?

The medical device distribution services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Home Healthcare Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Distribution, Third-Party Logistics Providers, Distributors Or Wholesalers, E-Commerce Or Online Medical Marketplaces

3) By End Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Long-Term Care Facilities, Homecare Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Diagnostic Devices: Imaging Devices, In Vitro Diagnostic Devices, Molecular Diagnostics, Point Of Care Testing Devices, Laboratory Equipment

2) By Therapeutic Devices: Surgical Instruments, Infusion Pumps, Respiratory Therapy Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Wound Care Devices

3) By Patient Monitoring Devices: Cardiac Monitors, Vital Signs Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Wearable Health Devices, Neonatal Monitors

4) By Home Healthcare Devices: Mobility Aids, Home Diagnostic Devices, Respiratory Care Devices, Personal Care Devices, Medication Management Devices

5) By Other Product Types: Sterilization Equipment, Medical Consumables, Medical Furniture, Hospital Supplies, Infection Control Devices

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Medical Device Distribution Services Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Medical Device Distribution Services, North America was identified as the predominant region for the year 2024. The report encompassed numerous other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

