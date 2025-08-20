We Want Your Feedback! Developing a Transit Cybersecurity Framework Community Profile

The NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has published NIST Cybersecurity White Paper (CSWP) 51, Developing a Transit Cybersecurity Framework Community Profile. This CSWP presents cybersecurity challenges for owners and operators of public transportation services and describes the process for creating a Community Profile, set to publish later this year. The CSWP is available for public comment through September 19, 2025.

Transit operators face increasing cybersecurity risks that can impact the delivery of safe and reliable services. They must manage IT and OT system risks while meeting strict safety and operating demands. This CSWP outlines the preliminary content of a Transit Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) Community Profile, a voluntary, risk-based approach to enhance cybersecurity, reduce risks, and improve the cybersecurity posture of the transit community.

The Transit CSF Community Profile will suggest prioritization of cybersecurity outcomes to meet specific business/mission focus areas for the transit community and identify relevant security practices that can be implemented in support of those areas. This Profile is intended to complement, not replace, any existing cybersecurity programs, guidance, or policy that transit operators may already have in place.

We encourage you to review this document and provide comments by September 19, 2025. The NCCoE is seeking targeted feedback on the unique technical challenges of securing the transit sector, transit community priorities, and the set of standards, guidelines, and practices that address the needs of securing the transit ecosystem. If you have any questions, please email the team at transit-nccoe [at] nist.gov (transit-nccoe[at]nist[dot]gov).

